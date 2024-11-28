MTN South Africa Teams Up with China Telecom and Huawei on 5G and AI

MTN South Africa has forged a strategic partnership with China Telecom and Huawei, aiming to enhance its offerings in 5G, cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and business solutions. The companies signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to formalize the collaboration, announced Tuesday. This move brings together MTN’s regional presence, China Telecom’s expertise in network solutions, and Huawei’s technological innovations to drive digital infrastructure development across Africa.

Kai Chen, executive vice president of China Telecom Global, described the alliance as a “powerful collaboration” designed to strengthen digital infrastructure on the continent. The partnership is expected to open new business opportunities and provide advanced technology solutions for South Africans, including enhanced applications in the internet of things (IoT).

IoT, which connects devices like refrigerators to the internet, stands to benefit significantly from the improved network services. For MTN’s business customers, the partnership promises advancements in sectors such as smart mining and industrial applications. Tumi Sekhukhune-Chamayou, MTN South Africa’s chief enterprise business officer, emphasized the potential for these improvements to drive innovation and operational efficiencies in these industries.

MTN South Africa is the second-largest mobile operator in the country and sees this partnership as a stepping stone to unlocking new technological opportunities for businesses and consumers alike.

Featured image courtesy of Bloomberg News

