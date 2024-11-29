DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Latest Technology

Threads Prepares to Roll Out Feature Inspired by Bluesky’s Starter Packs

ByHilary Ong

Nov 29, 2024

Threads Prepares to Roll Out Feature Inspired by Bluesky’s Starter Packs

Meta’s Threads is developing a feature that takes cues from Bluesky’s Starter Packs, a widely popular tool for helping new users find people to follow. This development, first reported by TechCrunch, was uncovered by Chris Messina, the inventor of the hashtag, who shared screenshots and instructions to access an early version of the feature.

Bluesky’s Starter Packs are curated lists of accounts, designed to make it easier for newcomers to connect with others on the platform. These packs can focus on anything from industries to hobbies, regions, or fan communities.

Threads appears to be testing a similar tool called “Recommended Follow Lists.”

Screenshots of the feature show a list labeled “NBA Threads,” attributed to a Threads user, suggesting that individual users will create these lists instead of Meta.

Threads starter pack tool
Screenshot from Chris Messina on Threads

Messina explained that users could preview the feature by entering a specific code into Safari on iOS. Testing confirmed that the feature is operational, though Meta has not yet officially announced or launched it.

Bluesky has seen Starter Packs grow into a hallmark of its user experience. A searchable database now catalogs over 37,000 packs, and users often share their curated lists directly in feeds. While it remains unclear whether Threads will adopt the same functionality, the similarity in concept underscores Meta’s focus on keeping pace with Bluesky’s innovations.

The rivalry between Threads and Bluesky has intensified in recent months as both platforms compete to attract users leaving X. Bluesky’s user base has surged to 20 million, while Threads reported 35 million new sign-ups in November alone. This latest feature mirrors other Bluesky-inspired updates on Threads, such as custom feeds and the ability to set a default feed to follow-only content.

Bluesky responded with its trademark sarcasm, posting on Threads, “If this app is going to keep copying our features, you might as well just join Bluesky.”

Threads, despite its substantial user base, is clearly feeling the heat from Bluesky’s rapid growth and community-building strategies. By integrating a feature akin to Starter Packs, Meta aims to bridge the gap and strengthen its position in the race for social media dominance.

Featured Image courtesy of Bloomberg via Getty Images

Follow us for more tech news updates.

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

Related News

Federal Judge Rejects Appeal in $18 Million Cryptocurrency Fraud Case
Nov 29, 2024 Dayne Lee
South Korea Invests in Semiconductor Growth with $10 Billion Loan Plan
Nov 29, 2024 Yasmeeta Oon
Bluesky Outlines Future of Verification Beyond Paid Checkmarks
Nov 28, 2024 Hilary Ong

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801