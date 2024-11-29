Threads Prepares to Roll Out Feature Inspired by Bluesky’s Starter Packs

Meta’s Threads is developing a feature that takes cues from Bluesky’s Starter Packs, a widely popular tool for helping new users find people to follow. This development, first reported by TechCrunch, was uncovered by Chris Messina, the inventor of the hashtag, who shared screenshots and instructions to access an early version of the feature.

Bluesky’s Starter Packs are curated lists of accounts, designed to make it easier for newcomers to connect with others on the platform. These packs can focus on anything from industries to hobbies, regions, or fan communities.

Threads appears to be testing a similar tool called “Recommended Follow Lists.”

Screenshots of the feature show a list labeled “NBA Threads,” attributed to a Threads user, suggesting that individual users will create these lists instead of Meta.

Screenshot from Chris Messina on Threads

Messina explained that users could preview the feature by entering a specific code into Safari on iOS. Testing confirmed that the feature is operational, though Meta has not yet officially announced or launched it.

Bluesky has seen Starter Packs grow into a hallmark of its user experience. A searchable database now catalogs over 37,000 packs, and users often share their curated lists directly in feeds. While it remains unclear whether Threads will adopt the same functionality, the similarity in concept underscores Meta’s focus on keeping pace with Bluesky’s innovations.

The rivalry between Threads and Bluesky has intensified in recent months as both platforms compete to attract users leaving X. Bluesky’s user base has surged to 20 million, while Threads reported 35 million new sign-ups in November alone. This latest feature mirrors other Bluesky-inspired updates on Threads, such as custom feeds and the ability to set a default feed to follow-only content.

Bluesky responded with its trademark sarcasm, posting on Threads, “If this app is going to keep copying our features, you might as well just join Bluesky.”

Threads, despite its substantial user base, is clearly feeling the heat from Bluesky’s rapid growth and community-building strategies. By integrating a feature akin to Starter Packs, Meta aims to bridge the gap and strengthen its position in the race for social media dominance.

Featured Image courtesy of Bloomberg via Getty Images

Follow us for more tech news updates.