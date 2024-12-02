Chronic Ink Tattoo Expands Globally with New Studio in Taiwan

Toronto, Canada – Chronic Ink Tattoo, a premier tattoo studio renowned for its exceptional artistry and customer experience, proudly announces its latest milestone: the opening of a new Chronic Ink location in Taiwan. Officially launching on November 22nd, this marks Chronic Ink’s first studio in Asia, symbolizing a remarkable expansion that bridges continents and cultures. With studios in Toronto, Vancouver, and Las Vegas, Chronic Ink has now crossed the ocean to bring its signature quality and creativity to the other side of the world.

A Global Presence with Local Roots

Founded in Toronto, Chronic Ink Tattoo has been a pillar of artistic excellence and innovation for 16 years. The Taiwan opening represents a significant step in the company’s journey, extending its reach to the farthest distance from its origin city while maintaining the same high-quality standards that clients have come to expect. Chronic Ink is excited to offer the vibrant community in Taiwan an unparalleled tattoo experience that stays true to its legacy of artistry, professionalism, and personal connection.

The Taiwan Launch: Chronic Ink’s Next Chapter

The Taiwan studio’s opening is a celebration of Chronic Ink’s evolution and its ability to connect with tattoo enthusiasts worldwide. The new studio will provide the same array of services that clients in Toronto, Vancouver, and Las Vegas have come to love, including custom tattoo designs, cover-ups, piercings, micro-shading, laser removal, and touch-ups. Clients in Taiwan can look forward to a truly personalized tattoo experience guided by skilled artists who take pride in their craft.

Chronic Ink: A Name Synonymous with Excellence

With several locations across North America, Chronic Ink has earned a reputation as a top destination for tattoo artistry. In Toronto, the studio at 380 Bathurst Street in the heart of Kensington Market exemplifies the brand’s commitment to excellence. As the premier destination for tattoos and piercings in the city, Chronic Ink’s highly qualified team offers a wide range of styles and services, ensuring every client’s vision comes to life.

Whether you’re looking for tattoo ideas, ear piercings, or expert advice on any type of custom tattoo, Chronic Ink provides an unmatched experience from consultation to completion.

Committed to Community and Creativity

Chronic Ink’s story is one of passion, artistry, and a commitment to making meaningful connections. From supporting local communities to expanding its artistic reach across continents, the company continues to redefine what it means to be a global tattoo brand.

“No matter where we are in the world, Chronic Ink will always deliver the same quality and experience our clients know and trust,” said Ricky Fung., owner of the company. “We’re thrilled to bring our art to Taiwan and look forward to welcoming clients to our new studio.”

Contact Information

For more information or to book an appointment, please visit Chronic Ink Tattoo.

Chronic Ink – Tattoo Shops

380 Bathurst Street, Toronto, ON M5T 2S6 – Phone: 647-955-2350

252 Eglinton Ave E, Toronto, ON M4P 0B7 – Phone: 416-544-0311

7381 Kennedy Rd Unit #105, Markham, ON L3R 5B5 – Phone: 905-305-0311

434 College St 2nd Floor, Toronto, ON M5T 1S9 – Phone: 437-880-8511

1804 W 4th Ave, Vancouver, BC V6J 1M3 – Phone: 604-336-9525

4071 Silvestri Ln Unit B-3, Las Vegas, NV 89120 – Phone: 702-780-4786

No. 15號, Dasing St, Pingzhen District, Taoyuan City, Taiwan 324 – Phone: +886 968 602 220

