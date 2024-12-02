DMR News

Yi Zhou’s Documentary In Between Stars and Scars: Masters of Cinema starring Cameron Crowe, Robert Richardson, Dante Ferretti, Vittorio Storaro to Premiere Theatrically November 29, 2024

ByEthan Lin

Dec 2, 2024


A Celebration of the Invisible Talents Behind Cinema

Acclaimed filmmaker and artist Yi Zhou brings the magic of filmmaking’s unsung heroes to the forefront with In Between Stars and Scars: Masters of Cinema. This documentary honors the often-overlooked artisans who create the cinematic worlds we admire. Featuring exclusive interviews and contributions from icons such as Cameron Crowe, Robert Richardson, Vittorio Storaro, and Ennio Morricone, the film offers a rare behind-the-scenes glimpse into the artistry shaping modern cinema. 

The film’s theatrical release is set for November 29, 2024, through Colors of the Sun Ventures, with an accompanying awards campaign highlighting its cultural and artistic significance.Yi Zhou who also scored the documentary played the soundtrack In Between Stars and Scars Masters of Cinema at Puzzle on November 29th 2024 for the after party, this represents her debut as film composer which is a new skill in her arena. 

Behind the Camera: The Artisans’ Perspective

In Between Stars and Scars focuses on below-the-line talents whose efforts elevate every frame of a movie. The documentary features luminaries such as Cameron Crowe, whose filmography includes Almost Famous and Jerry Maguire; Oscar-winning cinematographers Robert Richardson (Hugo) and Vittorio Storaro (Apocalypse Now); legendary production designer Dante Ferretti (The Aviator); editor Thom Noble (First Blood); and hairstylist Giorgio Gregorini (Suicide Squad).

These artisans provide personal insights into their creative processes, reflecting on the challenges and triumphs of their illustrious careers. The documentary bridges their individual journeys with their collective contributions to the art of filmmaking, highlighting the collaborative essence of cinema. The documentary is around in the run for awards season as best documentary.

An Original Soundtrack That Resonates

The documentary’s evocative soundtrack, produced by Into the Sun Sounds, combines classic and contemporary compositions. The music features contributions from the late maestro Ennio Morricone and Bryan Ferry of Roxy Music, creating an auditory landscape that enriches the film’s narrative.

A Tribute from Yi Zhou

Yi Zhou, a multi-hyphenate artist with roots in both Europe and Asia, has dedicated her career to exploring new dimensions of storytelling. Speaking on the project, Zhou shared, “This documentary is a tribute to the invisible orchestra of artisans whose work defines cinema as we know it. From lighting to sound, from editing to set design, these talents are the lifeblood of filmmaking.”

She continued, “Working with this phenomenal team of legends was a humbling experience. Their stories are a testament to the resilience, passion, and unyielding creativity that power the cinematic world.”

Spotlight on the Masters

Cameron Crowe: An Academy Award® winner, Crowe’s work blends music and storytelling, with iconic films like Almost Famous and Jerry Maguire. He also directed renowned music documentaries, including Pearl Jam Twenty.

Robert Richardson: With three Oscars for Best Cinematography, Richardson is known for his striking visual style in collaborations with Quentin Tarantino and Martin Scorsese.

Vittorio Storaro: Storaro, a three-time Oscar winner, is celebrated for his work on Apocalypse Now and The Last Emperor, crafting unforgettable cinematic experiences.

Dante Ferretti: A production design visionary, Ferretti’s career spans collaborations with Martin Scorsese and Federico Fellini. His Academy Award®-winning work includes Hugo and Sweeney Todd.

Bryan Ferry: The former Roxy Music frontman brings his signature artistry to the soundtrack, adding an atmospheric dimension to the film.

Ennio Morricone: Revered for his work on The Good, the Bad and the Ugly, Morricone’s compositions are integral to the documentary’s emotional resonance.

About Yi Zhou

Born in China and raised in Italy, Yi Zhou is a celebrated artist and filmmaker known for her work in visual art and fashion. She has showcased projects at Cannes, Sundance, and the Venice Biennale. Now based in Los Angeles, Zhou founded Into the Sun Entertainment, focusing on projects that amplify marginalized voices while celebrating established icons.

About Into the Sun Entertainment

Into the Sun Entertainment is a female-led production company committed to diverse storytelling and empowering underrepresented voices. The company creates thought-provoking content that inspires social change and celebrates the shared human experience.

Ethan Lin

