DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Asia-Pacific Latest Technology

Elon Musk Confirms Starlink Is Inactive in India After Device Seizures

ByYasmeeta Oon

Dec 21, 2024

Elon Musk Confirms Starlink Is Inactive in India After Device Seizures

Starlink, Elon Musk’s satellite internet company, is not operational in India, Musk confirmed late Tuesday. His statement came after Indian authorities seized two devices bearing the Starlink logo in recent weeks—one during a military operation in a conflict zone and another linked to a massive drug smuggling bust.

Addressing a query on X, Musk stated, “Starlink satellite beams are turned off over India” and emphasized that the service “was never on in the first place.” His comments followed a post by the Indian Army detailing a search operation in Manipur, a northeastern state grappling with prolonged communal conflict. Photos from the operation showcased seized weapons alongside a satellite dish and receiver marked with the Starlink logo.

Military officials, speaking anonymously, disclosed that the device was reportedly being used by a militant group. They suggested it was likely smuggled across the border from Myanmar, a neighboring country in the throes of a civil war. Media reports have documented the use of Starlink devices by rebel groups in Myanmar, despite the company not operating there either.

In an unrelated incident earlier this month, Indian police intercepted smugglers at sea with a staggering $4.2 billion worth of methamphetamine. Among the contraband was another device resembling Starlink equipment. Authorities suspect the device was used for navigation and have issued a legal demand to Starlink seeking purchase details.

Starlink, owned by Musk, is actively seeking approval to provide satellite broadband services in India. As part of this effort, the company is working to address security concerns raised by Indian authorities.

Featured image courtesy of Astro Awani

Follow us for more tech news updates.

Source: https://digitalmarketreports.com/news/31183/elon-musk-confirms-starlink-is-inactive-in-india-after-device-seizures/

Yasmeeta Oon

Just a girl trying to break into the world of journalism, constantly on the hunt for the next big story to share.

Related News

North Korean Hackers Stole $1.3 Billion in Crypto in 2024
Dec 22, 2024 Dayne Lee
ASML and Partners Commit $230 Million for Eindhoven Development
Dec 22, 2024 Yasmeeta Oon
Five More Amazon Sites Join Growing Worker Strike Movement
Dec 22, 2024 Hilary Ong

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801