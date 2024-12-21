Elon Musk Confirms Starlink Is Inactive in India After Device Seizures

Starlink, Elon Musk’s satellite internet company, is not operational in India, Musk confirmed late Tuesday. His statement came after Indian authorities seized two devices bearing the Starlink logo in recent weeks—one during a military operation in a conflict zone and another linked to a massive drug smuggling bust.

Addressing a query on X, Musk stated, “Starlink satellite beams are turned off over India” and emphasized that the service “was never on in the first place.” His comments followed a post by the Indian Army detailing a search operation in Manipur, a northeastern state grappling with prolonged communal conflict. Photos from the operation showcased seized weapons alongside a satellite dish and receiver marked with the Starlink logo.

Military officials, speaking anonymously, disclosed that the device was reportedly being used by a militant group. They suggested it was likely smuggled across the border from Myanmar, a neighboring country in the throes of a civil war. Media reports have documented the use of Starlink devices by rebel groups in Myanmar, despite the company not operating there either.

In an unrelated incident earlier this month, Indian police intercepted smugglers at sea with a staggering $4.2 billion worth of methamphetamine. Among the contraband was another device resembling Starlink equipment. Authorities suspect the device was used for navigation and have issued a legal demand to Starlink seeking purchase details.

Starlink, owned by Musk, is actively seeking approval to provide satellite broadband services in India. As part of this effort, the company is working to address security concerns raised by Indian authorities.

