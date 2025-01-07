Jeju Island to Launch NFT Tourism Cards for Younger Visitors

Jeju Island in South Korea plans to introduce NFT-linked tourist cards in the second half of 2025, aiming to attract millennials and Generation Z. The cards will offer various perks, such as travel subsidies and discounts at tourist spots, and are designed to engage younger travelers who are increasingly interested in digital assets and blockchain technology.

Targeting Digital-First Tourists

Known for its scenic landscapes and resorts, Jeju is South Korea’s largest island and a top tourist destination. The island has a history of embracing digital innovations, including blockchain. The new NFT-linked cards will be tested in a trial phase before their full launch in 2025. By leveraging NFTs, Jeju hopes to increase the rate of return visits from millennials and Gen Z, who are more likely to engage with digital technologies.

NFT Perks : Travel subsidies, discounts, and possible exclusive access to events or experiences.

Target Demographic: Millennials and Gen Z, digital-first travelers with an interest in NFTs.

Jeju has already made strides with blockchain technology, notably launching a blockchain-based COVID-19 contact tracing app in 2021. In March 2024, local officials discussed expanding blockchain use into tourism, including applications for museums, restaurants, and even the fishing industry.

Interest in cryptocurrency and NFTs has grown in South Korea. By November 2024, the number of crypto users reached 15.6 million, about 30% of the population. This surge in interest coincides with Jeju’s NFT initiative, which could benefit from the growing digital asset market.

Though NFT sales volumes reached $8.83 billion in 2024, far below the 2022 peak of $23.7 billion, the market remains a key player in digital economies. Jeju’s embrace of NFTs aligns with global trends, where NFTs are increasingly seen as valuable collectibles, particularly among younger travelers.

Jeju’s use of NFTs in tourism reflects a broader trend of cities using blockchain to boost economic growth. These digital assets offer unique experiences and could help promote local businesses by providing exclusive perks to NFT holders. It’s a way to differentiate destinations and provide a more personalized travel experience for younger, tech-savvy visitors.

Feature Details Launch Date Trial phase in early 2025; full rollout expected in second half of 2025 Target Audience Millennials and Gen Z, digital-first travelers Card Perks Travel subsidies, discounts, exclusive access to events Technology Used NFT-linked digital tourism cards Pilot Phase Trial run to assess the feasibility of the NFT tourism card initiative Previous Blockchain Efforts Blockchain-based COVID-19 tracing app, possible expansion into other local industries Market Trends Increased South Korean crypto users and global interest in NFTs

Author’s Opinion Jeju’s NFT tourism initiative is a bold step into uncharted waters. While NFTs have had a turbulent history, their appeal to younger, tech-savvy travelers makes this experiment promising. If executed well, it could set a new standard for digital tourism. However, Jeju will need to navigate the risks and ensure that the digital experience truly enhances the travel process, rather than just riding on the NFT hype.

Featured image credit: brgfx via Freepik

