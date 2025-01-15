DMR News

Southern Japan Jolted by 6.9 Magnitude Earthquake, Triggers Tsunami Advisory

ByYasmeeta Oon

Jan 15, 2025

A powerful earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.9 struck southern Japan on Monday night, sending tremors through the region and prompting tsunami advisories. The seismic event occurred at 9:19 p.m. local time, approximately seven miles southeast of Miyazaki city, located on the island of Kyushu. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) recorded the quake at a depth of just over 22 miles.

Shortly after the quake, a 20-centimeter tsunami reached Miyazaki city, highlighting the potential for further sea disturbances. Japanese authorities swiftly issued tsunami advisories for waves up to about 3.5 feet for the southern prefectures of Miyazaki and Kochi. These advisories reflect the country’s proactive measures to ensure safety in such seismic events.

The Japan Meteorological Agency is currently investigating whether this earthquake is related to seismic activity in the Nankai Trough, a region along the Pacific coast that has been under scrutiny since August. This follows Japan’s unprecedented advisory warning of heightened risks for a megaquake in this seabed zone. Such advisories emphasize ongoing concerns about potential seismic threats in the area.

Despite the significant quake, public broadcaster NHK reported no issues at the Ikata Nuclear Power Plant in western Japan or the Sendai Nuclear Power Plant in Kagoshima prefecture. These facilities remained secure, mitigating fears of any nuclear incidents following the tremors.

Miyazaki city, positioned about 700 miles southeast of Tokyo, experienced the brunt of the earthquake’s impact. The event has drawn attention to the region’s seismic vulnerability and prompted discussions on preparedness and response strategies.

What The Author Thinks

The recent earthquake in southern Japan serves as a stark reminder of the region’s seismic vulnerability. While the immediate response to the tsunami and quake seems effective, it underscores the ongoing need for preparedness in both urban and rural areas, particularly in regions like Miyazaki. With heightened concerns surrounding the Nankai Trough, Japan’s proactive measures and swift action to secure nuclear facilities are commendable, yet this event also calls for a continued focus on strengthening disaster response strategies in the face of potential future threats.

