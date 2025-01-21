DMR News

Trump Grants TikTok a Reprieve with Executive Order, Delays Ban

Jan 21, 2025

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Monday evening, granting TikTok a 75-day extension to comply with a law mandating its sale or ban. This decision comes after TikTok, owned by the Chinese company Bytedance, resumed services to its 170 million US users following a temporary halt on Saturday evening when the ban went into effect. The law, passed by Congress last year and upheld by the Supreme Court, is based on national security concerns regarding the app’s Chinese ownership.

Trump’s Evolving Stance on TikTok

Initially, Trump sought to ban TikTok in 2020, but his stance shifted after using the app himself. The former president revealed that numerous influential figures reached out to him regarding TikTok’s fate.

“I tell you what. Every rich person has called me about TikTok.” – President Trump

The executive order allows TikTok a reprieve, during which the US will not enforce the ban. This period provides Bytedance an opportunity to comply with the US law requiring it to sell its American operations. Previously, the company ignored this mandate, prompting congressional action and eventual legal support for the ban.

The signing of the executive order coincided with Trump’s inauguration, attended by prominent technology leaders such as Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, and Jeff Bezos. TikTok’s chief executive, Shou Zi Chew, was also present at the event.

The law in question was initially signed by former President Joe Biden and came into effect on Sunday. It aims to address national security concerns by ensuring foreign-owned apps adhere to US regulations or face a ban. The temporary cessation of TikTok services on Saturday highlighted the urgency of compliance for Bytedance.

What The Author Thinks

The extension granted to TikTok by President Trump reflects a pragmatic approach to a complex issue entwined with economic, social, and national security concerns. This decision, which temporarily alleviates the immediate threat of a ban, also underscores the intricate dance between safeguarding national interests and maintaining a vibrant digital ecosystem. The involvement of high-profile figures in discussions about TikTok’s future suggests the significant impact such platforms have, not just culturally but potentially geopolitically. Moving forward, TikTok’s compliance with the law will be a critical test of both Bytedance’s commitment to its U.S. user base and the U.S. government’s resolve in enforcing its regulations.

Featured image credit: FMT

