TTEC Debuts Talent Acquisition Strategy for Sales Development Roles in Krakow

TTEC, a global leader in business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer experience (CX) technology and services, is introducing a new talent acquisition strategy to fill sales development representative positions at its Krakow, Poland, location.

This approach extends recruitment efforts both within Poland and globally, aiming to attract skilled bilingual and multilingual professionals ready to advance their careers in CX.

Employee-Centric Value Propositions in Focus

TTEC’s latest initiative relies on its comprehensive Employee Value Propositions (EVPs), which have been carefully designed to address shifting workplace expectations. These EVPs prioritize inclusion and wellness while equipping employees with tools, resources, and support for success and professional growth.

Kenneth Tuchman, TTEC CEO and chairman, said, “We believe in fostering a work environment where everyone enjoys a sense of belonging and has the tools, resources, and opportunities they need to perform their best every day.”

Part of these EVPs includes over 10,000 complimentary courses, certifications, and learning modules that employees can use to develop their skills and pursue internal promotions. Furthermore, open dialogue, frequent mentoring, and regular performance check-ins strengthen team collaboration and individual growth.

Named a Certified Great Place to Work® and recognized with industry awards such as Best Multilingual Customer Service in 2022 at the European Contact Centre & Customer Service Awards, TTEC has built a reputation for fostering a people-first workplace culture. With their new talent attraction strategy in place, the company demonstrates its commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion by expanding opportunities to a broader range of talent while maintaining its focus on employee wellness and professional development.

Employee Success Stories

The company’s focus on nurturing talent from within is exemplified by employees like Armer Alejandro, who joined TTEC in 2019 as a frontline associate. Through mentorship and support, Armer progressed to a leadership role, overseeing his own team in service delivery within two years. “Building my career has been as challenging as it has been fulfilling,” said Armer, “and I’m so grateful to the leaders who continue to support my growth.”

Opportunities at the Krakow Office

The Krakow office reflects TTEC’s commitment to providing a modern, collaborative workplace in one of Poland’s most dynamic urban centres. Known for its rich history, architecture, and vibrant business environment, Krakow offers employees the opportunity to grow their careers while enjoying a dynamic cultural and professional setting.

TTEC offers competitive salaries, performance bonuses, health and wellness programs, and comprehensive benefits. These roles are open to residents in Poland and qualified candidates willing to relocate, with full relocation support provided.

Interested parties can learn more at https://www.ttec.com/global-locations/poland