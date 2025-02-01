DMR News

Poll Reveals Trump’s Unfavorable Start in Second Presidential Term

Feb 1, 2025

Donald Trump continues to be notably unpopular among U.S. presidents, as indicated by recent polling data.

According to Gallup’s senior editor Megan Brenan, “President Donald Trump’s initial job approval rating for his second term is 47%, similar to his first term’s inaugural 45%. This rating places him below all other elected presidents dating back to 1953.” Trump is the only elected president who has begun his term with an approval rating below 50%, and his current disapproval rating of 48% is three percentage points higher than in 2017.

John F. Kennedy remains the most popular modern president at the start of his term, with a 72% approval rating in 1961. Dwight Eisenhower and Barack Obama also enjoyed high initial approval ratings of 68% in their respective inaugural years of 1953 and 2009. Jimmy Carter began his presidency with a 66% approval rating in 1977.

Lack of a ‘Honeymoon Period’

Unlike most presidents who enjoy high approval ratings early in their terms, Trump has not experienced this ‘honeymoon period,’ as evidenced by other polling data.

Trump, who won the electoral college vote but lost the popular vote in 2017, has returned to power despite two impeachments and a conviction. He defeated Kamala Harris with a significant margin in the electoral college and by more than 2 million votes in the popular vote. His second term began with a series of executive orders on radical policies including mass deportations and significant cuts to federal government agencies.

Trump’s choice of cabinet members has sparked debate. Pete Hegseth, confirmed as secretary of defense, has faced accusations of misconduct. Other notable nominations include Robert F Kennedy Jr for health secretary and Tulsi Gabbard for director of national intelligence, both of whom have been controversial figures.

According to Gallup, the American public is divided on Trump’s pace in addressing major issues, with opinions varying between too fast, about right, and not fast enough. His policies have polarized approval along partisan lines, although there is substantial support for some of his initiatives like reducing the size of the federal government.

Comparative Approval

Trump’s approval ratings are not much lower than those of Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush at similar points in their presidencies. However, he faces higher disapproval rates compared to the relative indifference seen with Reagan and Bush.

On his first day back in office, Trump pardoned or commuted the sentences of over 1,500 individuals linked to a riot that resulted in nine deaths and several law enforcement suicides. The most serious offenses included violence against police and seditious conspiracy.

Trump remains the only modern president who has never reached a 50% approval rating.

What The Author Thinks

Trump’s consistent low approval ratings suggest a deeply polarized view of his leadership, reflecting an America divided on fundamental issues of governance and policy. His actions, both in policy and personnel, seem only to deepen these divides, pointing to a turbulent term ahead.

Featured image credit: Gage Skidmore via Flickr

Dayne Lee

