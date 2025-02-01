Google Play Launches “Verified” Program for VPN Apps

Google Play is introducing a “Verified” badge for select VPN apps to help users identify trustworthy services. This initiative aims to promote user privacy and safety, according to a blog post released by Google on Tuesday.

Criteria for Verification

The “Verified” badge signifies that an app’s developers have complied with Play safety and security guidelines. To earn the badge, a VPN app must meet several criteria:

Adherence to Play safety and security guidelines.

Completion of a Mobile Application Security Assessment (MASA) Level 2 validation.

Minimum of 10,000 installs.

At least 250 reviews.

Availability on Google Play for at least 90 days.

Compliance with target API level requirements.

Google states that the badge will improve app visibility, appearing on the app’s details page and in search results. New sections within Google Play will also be created to feature verified VPN apps.

“This new badge is designed to highlight apps that prioritize user privacy and safety, help users make more informed choices about the VPN apps they use, and build confidence in the apps they ultimately download,” Google explained in its blog post.

This move follows Google’s ongoing efforts to identify and showcase safe apps. Last May, the company introduced “Government” labels on Google Play to identify official state and federal government apps.

Author's Opinion Google's introduction of the "Verified" badge for VPN apps is a positive step towards improving app security and user trust. By clearly highlighting apps that meet stringent security standards, Google is empowering users to make informed decisions about the VPN services they choose. This initiative not only benefits users but also incentivizes developers to prioritize security and privacy, ultimately contributing to a safer mobile ecosystem.

Featured image credit: Yuri Samoilov via Flickr

