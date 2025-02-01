DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Latest Technology

Google Play Launches “Verified” Program for VPN Apps

ByHilary Ong

Feb 1, 2025

Google Play Launches “Verified” Program for VPN Apps

Google Play is introducing a “Verified” badge for select VPN apps to help users identify trustworthy services. This initiative aims to promote user privacy and safety, according to a blog post released by Google on Tuesday.

Criteria for Verification

The “Verified” badge signifies that an app’s developers have complied with Play safety and security guidelines. To earn the badge, a VPN app must meet several criteria:

  • Adherence to Play safety and security guidelines.
  • Completion of a Mobile Application Security Assessment (MASA) Level 2 validation.
  • Minimum of 10,000 installs.
  • At least 250 reviews.
  • Availability on Google Play for at least 90 days.
  • Compliance with target API level requirements.

Google states that the badge will improve app visibility, appearing on the app’s details page and in search results. New sections within Google Play will also be created to feature verified VPN apps.

“This new badge is designed to highlight apps that prioritize user privacy and safety, help users make more informed choices about the VPN apps they use, and build confidence in the apps they ultimately download,” Google explained in its blog post.

This move follows Google’s ongoing efforts to identify and showcase safe apps. Last May, the company introduced “Government” labels on Google Play to identify official state and federal government apps.

Author’s Opinion

Google’s introduction of the “Verified” badge for VPN apps is a positive step towards improving app security and user trust. By clearly highlighting apps that meet stringent security standards, Google is empowering users to make informed decisions about the VPN services they choose. This initiative not only benefits users but also incentivizes developers to prioritize security and privacy, ultimately contributing to a safer mobile ecosystem.Google Play Launches “Verified” Program for VPN Apps

Featured image credit: Yuri Samoilov via Flickr

Follow us for more breaking news on DMR

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

Related News

UFarm.Digital Secures $500,000 Early Seed Funding to Expand Digital Asset Management Solutions
Feb 1, 2025 Ethan Lin
WagmiDoge Announces Official Launch, Merging the Iconic Doge Meme with the “WAGMI” Spirit
Feb 1, 2025 Ethan Lin
Poll Reveals Trump’s Unfavorable Start in Second Presidential Term
Feb 1, 2025 Dayne Lee

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801