Fed Chair Powell Encourages Congressional Action on Crypto Regulation

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell recently discussed cryptocurrency regulations after announcing that interest rates in the United States would remain unchanged.

Banking and Crypto

Following a Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting on January 29, Powell highlighted in a press conference that banks could effectively serve crypto clients as long as they appropriately managed the associated risks. These conditions align with the current guidelines for financial institutions under Federal Reserve supervision. However, Powell indicated a more stringent threshold for banks wishing to engage more deeply in crypto-related activities.

Powell emphasized the Federal Reserve’s openness to innovation, stating, “We’re not against innovation, and we certainly don’t want to take actions that would cause banks to terminate customers who are perfectly legal just because of excess risk aversion, perhaps related to regulation and supervision.”

Regulatory Improvements Suggested

Addressing the potential risks of crypto investments for households, Powell suggested the need for a more robust regulatory framework. “I do think it would be helpful if there were a greater regulatory apparatus around crypto, and I think that’s something that Congress was working on quite a lot. We’ve actually spent a lot of time with members of Congress working together with them on various things, and I think that would be a very constructive thing for Congress to do.”

This response came after a December Financial Services Oversight Council report highlighted the possible financial stability risks posed by stablecoins. Powell has been serving as the chair of the Federal Reserve since 2018, having been nominated by President Donald Trump during his first term.

The crypto market typically responds to interest rate announcements from the US Federal Reserve. Before the FOMC meeting, former President Trump urged the Fed to cut rates. However, the president does not have the authority to directly influence these decisions. Powell is expected to remain in his position until May 2026.

Following the Fed’s announcement, Bitcoin’s price increased by approximately 3%, briefly surpassing $104,000 over the past 24 hours.

Author’s Opinion The volatile nature of cryptocurrencies and their potential impact on financial stability necessitate a stronger regulatory framework. As the digital currency landscape evolves, clear regulations could foster both innovation and security, aligning with Powell’s vision of supporting lawful business activities while mitigating excessive risks. Establishing a more defined regulatory environment would benefit investors, financial institutions, and the broader economy.

Featured image credit: FMT

