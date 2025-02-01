AVIZVA Inc., a Heath-tech Organization, Appoints James Vertino as CEO

AVIZVA, a leading healthcare products and engineering organization and a proven leader in delivering end-to-end transformative solutions for healthcare enterprises, is excited to announce the appointment of James Vertino as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). James is a seasoned leader with extensive experience in healthcare and technology. He brings a stellar record of leading highly successful, transformative initiatives that leverage technology to drive accelerated growth for a multitude of organizations.

With a career spanning several decades, James has served as the CEO of EBMS and held leadership roles at renowned healthcare companies such as MetLife, CareSource, and HealthPlan Services. His expertise in harnessing technology to fuel change has enabled many organizations to scale significantly. Through his strategic mindset and deep market understanding, he has consistently crafted remarkable growth trajectories for every organization he has led to date.

On his appointment, James commented, “It’s exciting to join AVIZVA, an organization that propels healthcare enterprises to enhance and accelerate care through its unique blend of deep vertical knowledge and proven engineering expertise. I am particularly drawn to AVIZVA’s clarity and consistency of purpose over the last decade, demonstrated by its many successful collaborations with a diverse range of healthcare clients. As CEO, my priority will be to advance our next generation oﬀerings for Payers, TPAs, and PBMs, with particular focus on Interoperability, Consumer Experience, and Artificial Intelligence. Through these eﬀorts, I aim to expand our impact, enabling healthcare enterprises to harness the full potential of our transformative solutions and drive meaningful innovation in the industry.”

James Vertino

Sharad Kumar, President & Chairperson at AVIZVA, said:

“We are thrilled to welcome James to our leadership team. His visionary approach to leveraging technology to accelerate care delivery while driving measurable business outcomes aligns perfectly with our mission at AVIZVA. With James on board, we are poised to further our commitment to transforming healthcare delivery and create lasting value for our partners and stakeholders.”

About AVIZVA

AVIZVA is a healthcare technology organization that harnesses technology to simplify, accelerate, and optimize the way healthcare enterprises deliver care. Established in 2011, we have served as strategic enablers for healthcare enterprises, helping them enhance their overall care delivery. With over 13 years of expertise, we have engineered more than 100 tailored products for leading Medical Health Plans, Dental and Vision Plan Providers, PBMs, Medicare Plan Providers, TPAs, and more. AVIZVA possesses a deep understanding of the unique business needs and industry challenges faced by healthcare organizations.

AVIZVA’s incredible journey, marked by opportunities, challenges, and growth, is supported by a strong team of over 400 professionals, spread across four different locations in the USA, Canada, and India.