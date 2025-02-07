DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Latest Technology

LinkedIn Expands Video Features Amidst Surging Engagement and Growth

ByHilary Ong

Feb 7, 2025

LinkedIn Expands Video Features Amidst Surging Engagement and Growth

LinkedIn, a leading social network for professionals with over 1 billion users, is ramping up its video capabilities as it experiences a significant surge in video engagement. Owned by Microsoft, the platform has recorded a remarkable 36% increase in video uploads and a 100% rise in video creation compared to last year. LinkedIn is now testing a full-screen vertical video display and incorporating new tools to enhance viewer engagement. These changes accompany the addition of more video content into search results, including a new video carousel feature.

The platform aims to capitalize on economies of scale by integrating advertising and enhancing paid features. This strategic shift aligns with LinkedIn’s broader objective to boost its premium subscriptions, which have already surpassed $2 billion in revenue. This initiative has contributed to a 9% growth in the company’s overall revenues over the past year.

Ingrid, a seasoned writer and editor at TechCrunch, has been covering developments in mobile, digital media, advertising, and their intersections since she joined in February 2012. Based in London, Ingrid provides insights into LinkedIn’s strategic moves in enhancing its video capabilities. As LinkedIn observes strong engagement with vertical video formats on mobile, it is keen to leverage these trends to further its growth.

User Experience and Digital Trends

LinkedIn’s focus on video content reflects its commitment to innovating user experience by aligning with current digital consumption trends. The introduction of a full-screen vertical video display aims to provide users with an immersive viewing experience, catering to the growing preference for mobile-centric content consumption. With the addition of video carousels in search results, LinkedIn is also enhancing how users discover and interact with video content on the platform.

The company’s approach to integrating more video content is part of a larger strategy to increase user engagement and drive up advertising revenue. With new tools designed to boost viewer interaction with video content, LinkedIn is positioning itself as a dynamic platform for professional networking and content sharing.

Author’s Opinion

LinkedIn’s latest video initiative exemplifies a strategic pivot that blends technological innovation with market demand, showcasing a keen awareness of user preferences and advertising potential. This development not only enhances the platform’s value proposition but also sets a benchmark for integrating professional content with engaging media formats, further solidifying LinkedIn’s role as a leader in professional networking.

Featured image credit: Lynn Friedman via Flickr

Follow us for more breaking news on DMR

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

Related News

COOFANDY and Partner Brands Unite to Provide Aid for Southern California Wildfire Victims
Feb 7, 2025 Ethan Lin
Svasa Vitality Redefines Wellness with Convenient Mobile IV Therapy in Houston
Feb 7, 2025 Ethan Lin
Reges Elektrik establishes “Energy School for Women” to increase women’s employment
Feb 7, 2025 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801