New View Roofing Celebrates 600 Google Reviews with an Average Rating of 5 Stars

New View Roofing is proud to announce a remarkable milestone—achieving 600 Google reviews with an average rating of 5 stars. This significant accomplishment underscores the company’s commitment to providing exceptional service and expertise to homeowners and businesses in and around the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Known for their customer-centric approach, this veteran-owned, local roofing company is passionate about delivering high-quality results on every project. Their team consistently exceeds customer expectations, from commercial and residential roof replacements to roof leak detection and repair.

“At New View Roofing, no project is too big or small,” said Nick Royer, Vice President of New View Roofing. “Earning 600 reviews with a 5-star average reflects our customers’ trust and satisfaction in our services.”

On top of garnering hundreds of 5-star Google reviews, New View Roofing is also recognized as a Certified GAF Master Elite® Contractor. Every contractor certified by GAF must be insured and licensed, meet strict business standards, participate in regular training, and keep themselves updated with the industry’s best practices. Their Master Elite status places them in the top 3% of all roofing companies in the country.

This effort is reflected in their satisfied customers. Based on New View Roofing’s Google Business page, homeowners and businesses alike have consistently approved of the company’s efficiency, professionalism, and dedication to high-quality workmanship.

These reviews testify to the company’s enduring commitment to excellence in the roofing industry. For over 25 years, New View Roofing has provided a range of services, including roof repair, roof replacement and assistance with roof insurance claims. Additionally, they offer free roof inspections to help homeowners make informed decisions about their roofing needs.

When hail season inevitably comes to the DFW area, New View Roofing is among the first to respond. Their project managers have been known to leave their beds in the middle of the night to tarp a client’s leaking roof, preventing more damage.

“We understand how distressing it is to see your home and belongings damaged by a storm,” said New View Roofing project manager Scott Berlin. “So, I don’t mind a late night or early morning if it means I’m making a difference.”

For more information on New View Roofing, visit their website: https://newviewroofing.com/