DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News

“‘Immigration Nation Podcast” Welcomes Brooke Lively to Discuss Her Book From “Panic to Profit”

ByEthan Lin

Feb 7, 2025

Brooke Lively, finance expert and author, guests on the award-winning “Immigration Nation Podcast.” Lively’s book, “From Panic to Profit”, serves as a blueprint for law firm owners that are aiming to grow their practices, manage their finances effectively and achieve stability, growth and profitability. “From Panic To Profit” has been an essential tool for law firm owners on how they can use analytics to increase their profit. 

“Immigration Nation Podcast” host and owner of the law firm marketing agency MarketCrest, Scott Berry, said he “devoured” the book and had to get Lively on the podcast. The episode breaks down the six key numbers that law firm owners should know about their business and how understanding them can transform their business’ profit. 

“They’re smart, capable, know the law, but in law school, they’re not taught how to run a business,” said Lively. “My goal is to demystify these numbers and empower attorneys to take control of their firm’s financial future.” 

“Immigration Nation Podcast” usually features the U.S.’s top immigration and family lawyers. The podcast aims to bring clarity to consumers about the complex and often misunderstood world of immigration and family law. This episode deviates from their usual guests to provide invaluable expert tips to law firm owners to drive their firm towards seven-figures and gain a competitive edge in the industry. 

Key Numbers to Boost a Firm’s Profit 

Lively explores the six foundational numbers that every law firm should monitor. These include cash flow forecasts, production capacity, marketing spend and more. By tracking these metrics and using them to adapt the business strategy, law firms can increase their revenue and pave the way for growth from “solopreneur” to a multi-million-dollar law firm. 

As the owner of the law firm growth agency, MarketCrest, Berry had a unique interest and passion for “From Panic To Profit.”  

“I was shocked that [Lively was] telling people the exact same thing that we were telling people,” said Berry. “To achieve sales excellence, start with your revenue goal and average case value, factor in your law firm’s ability to convert leads to hired cases, and you can easily identify how many leads required to reach your goal.”  

MarketCrest is an international award-winning marketing agency specializing in law firm growth. With a deep understanding of the legal sector’s unique challenges, MarketCrest tailors marketing strategies to enhance online presence and drive leads to the business. 

Tune into Six Key Numbers to Boost Your Law Firm’s Profit to learn more about the critical financials for law firm success. 

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

Snap Launches Cutting-Edge AI Model for Mobile Imagery
Feb 7, 2025 Hilary Ong
New View Roofing Celebrates 600 Google Reviews with an Average Rating of 5 Stars
Feb 7, 2025 Ethan Lin
LinkedIn Expands Video Features Amidst Surging Engagement and Growth
Feb 7, 2025 Hilary Ong

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801