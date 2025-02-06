DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News

Renaissance Healthcare for Women: Your Trusted Expert in Women’s Health Across All Stages of Life

ByEthan Lin

Feb 6, 2025

Renaissance Healthcare for Women proudly stands as a leading authority in women’s health, offering comprehensive care that spans every stage of a woman’s life. From OB/GYN services to cutting-edge minimally invasive surgery, incontinence care and aesthetic treatments, Renaissance Healthcare for Women is committed to empowering women to live healthier, more vibrant lives from adolescence through menopause and beyond.

At the helm of Renaissance Healthcare is Barbi Phelps-Sandall, MD, an expert in women’s health. Dr. Phelps-Sandall’s extensive background in obstetrics, gynecology, and integrative healthcare makes her a trusted resource for women seeking comprehensive care throughout their lives. Raised in the suburbs of Cleveland, Dr. Phelps-Sandall has always valued the importance of family and community, shaped by her loving relationships with grandparents, cousins, and friends. Her passion for health and well-being began early, leading her to travel across the U.S. and Europe with “Up With People” in her teenage years.

Her academic journey includes earning degrees in Biology and Dental Hygiene at Ohio State University, followed by a Master’s in Health Education from the University of Cincinnati. Dr. Phelps-Sandall’s career in healthcare evolved from dental hygiene to medical practice, as she pursued further graduate studies at CSU in Sacramento and later attended medical school at UCLA. She completed her OB/GYN internship and residency at Santa Clara Kaiser and specialized further in integrative medicine, completing a fellowship under the leadership of Dr. Andrew Weil at the University of Arizona and participating in the Leadership Program in Integrative Healthcare at Duke University. 

In 2022 Dr. Phelps-Sandall graduated with the inaugural Fellowship in Contemplative Medicine, from the New York Zen Center. Dr. Phelps-Sandall is also trained in robotic surgery and other minimally invasive techniques, ensuring that Renaissance Healthcare provides advanced, state-of-the-art care for all women. She just recently received the William C. Parrish Jr. Leadership in Healthcare from Santa Clara County Medical Association.

Her leadership roles include Chairperson of OB/GYN at El Camino Hospital, presently chair of the Physician Wellness Committee, past president of the Palo Alto Alumnae Association of Kappa Kappa Gamma, past president of PEO at Santa Clara Reciprocity, previous Board Member of Healing Journeys, and VIVO (a social services agency that works with supporting South-East Asians new to the United States).

Comprehensive OB/GYN Services

Whether women are navigating pregnancy, managing menstrual health, or seeking preventative care, Renaissance Healthcare provides compassionate and expert OB/GYN services tailored to every stage of life. Their holistic approach ensures patients feel supported, informed, and empowered in their healthcare journey.

Advanced Surgical and Minimally Invasive Procedures

Renaissance Healthcare also specializes in minimally invasive surgery and robotics, offering procedures like hysteroscopy and laparoscopy for precise, effective treatment of various gynecological conditions. These advanced techniques ensure quicker recovery times and fewer complications, supporting women’s health with the latest surgical innovations.

In-Office Laser Treatments

For those seeking non-surgical options, Renaissance offers in-office laser treatments, including Emfemme® and Emsella® for vaginal health, providing relief from symptoms like dryness, vaginal atrophy, pain with intercourse, and incontinence, without the need for surgery or hormone therapy.  

Healthy Aging and Menopause Expertise

As women transition into menopause, Renaissance Healthcare is at the forefront of offering preventive services, solutions for managing symptoms, and maintaining a high quality of life. Services such as Emfemme® provide much-needed relief for women experiencing hormonal changes, helping restore vaginal health and overall well-being. Emsella® can improve urinary incontinence with fully-clothed, non-surgical, in-office treatment.

Advanced Aesthetic Treatments for Total Well-being

Renaissance Healthcare for Women also offers a range of aesthetic services that enhance wellness, confidence, and overall appearance. Some of the key offerings include:

  • Microneedling: Potenza promotes skin rejuvenation, reducing fine lines and improving skin texture.
  • Emface® promotes reduction of wrinkles and sagging skin on the face and can reduce the fat that accumulates under the chin (double chin)
  • Emsculpt® is an amazing platform that reduces fat, builds muscle and can even tighten skin. Coupled with Emsella®, complete core to pelvic-floor enhancement improves core strength.
  • Laser Hair Removal: Provides permanent hair reduction with advanced laser technology.
  • PicoSure® Lesion Treatment: A state-of-the-art laser for scar reduction and treatment of pigmentation with minimal downtime.

A Trusted Partner in Women’s Health

Renaissance Healthcare for Women is more than just a medical practice—it’s a trusted partner for women at every stage of life. From adolescence to childbearing years and through the aging process, Renaissance is dedicated to providing comprehensive, expert care that supports overall health and well-being.

For more information about the services offered or to schedule an appointment, individuals can visit https://barbiphelpssandallmd.com or call 650-988-7830.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

Apple Unveils PowerBeats Pro 2 with Advanced Features
Feb 6, 2025 Hilary Ong
Apple Music’s New Offer Tunes Up for Super Bowl Spotlight
Feb 6, 2025 Hilary Ong
Microsoft Silently Pulls Windows 11 Installation Guide for Unsupported PCs
Feb 6, 2025 Hilary Ong

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801