RankBot.ai Unveils AI Agent for Automated and Affordable SEO

ByEthan Lin

Feb 6, 2025

RankBot.ai introduces its AI-powered SEO platform, designed to automate ranking with high-quality backlinks and effortlessly optimized content.

RankBot offers a comprehensive suite of tools that leverage artificial intelligence to streamline and optimize various aspects of search engine optimization. Key features include:

  • AI-Generated Backlinks: Get powerful, high-authority backlinks automatically, boosting rankings and increasing organic traffic—without manual outreach.
  • On-Page SEO Optimization: Analyze and improve a website’s word content (also called on-page) to ensure it aligns with the latest SEO best practices, enhancing user experience and search engine performance.
  • Keyword Tracking: Monitor assigned keywords within campaigns to observe their performance and improvements over time, providing valuable insights into SEO strategies. 

“SEO can be expensive and time-consuming. We saw the opportunity to democratize SEO with AI,” said Carl Holden, CEO of RankBot. “We see the future of marketing as both people and AI agents working together. Our goal is to make SEO easier, scalable, and more affordable. Many of our customers have seen significant rank improvements within just a few months.”

RankBot.ai is committed to making advanced SEO accessible to businesses of all sizes. The platform offers a user-friendly interface and a range of pricing plans to suit various needs, ensuring that effective SEO strategies are within reach for everyone from small businesses to large corporations. RankBot’s AI assistants make SEO more interactive and engaging, providing expert insights.

About RankBot

RankBot is a reputable provider of AI-powered SEO solutions, dedicated to helping businesses improve their online visibility and search engine rankings.

By leveraging advanced artificial intelligence, RankBot.ai simplifies the complexities of SEO, enabling users to achieve better results with less effort. It scans the website, proposes keywords to rank for, and then builds links to the site after a plan is chosen. It can also help with on-page changes, showing how to optimize the site for the desired keywords.

