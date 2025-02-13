DMR News

Trump Reaches New Approval Heights Amid Divisive Policy Opinions

ByDayne Lee

Feb 13, 2025

In a recent CBS News/YouGov poll, 53% of U.S. adults expressed approval of President Donald Trump’s job performance in office, marking one of his highest approval ratings in his decade-long political career. Despite this notable milestone, the poll reveals a complex landscape of public opinion surrounding Trump’s policies and actions. The survey underscores the contentious nature of his administration’s focus areas, revealing both strong support and significant opposition among respondents.

The poll highlighted that two-thirds of respondents felt that the Trump administration is not prioritizing efforts to lower prices of goods and services. Specifically, 51% believed that Trump’s policies would increase food and grocery prices, while only 28% thought his policies would lead to lower prices. Additionally, 20% of respondents felt that his policies would not affect prices at all. These findings are consistent with the sentiment of 73% of participants who think new U.S. tariffs on imported goods will generally increase costs, with a mere 8% believing tariffs might reduce prices.

Mixed Public Opinion on Immigration and Pardons

On immigration issues, Trump’s initial moves received considerable support, with 59% approving of his efforts to deport undocumented immigrants en masse. Furthermore, 64% backed his plan to deploy U.S. troops to the southern border to curb illegal crossings. However, controversy surrounds his decision to issue pardons related to the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot, with 58% opposing this action.

Public perception of Trump’s character remains mixed. While 37% viewed him as “compassionate,” other descriptors such as “effective,” “focused,” “tough,” “competent,” and “energetic” were frequently associated with his leadership style. Consistent with his campaign promises for the 2024 election, 70% of respondents believe Trump is fulfilling what he vowed.

In terms of foreign policy, the majority of Americans showed approval for Trump’s handling of international matters. Notably, 56% supported the new tariffs imposed on China, and 54% approved of his approach to the conflict between Israel and Hamas. These figures reflect a solid base of support for Trump’s foreign policy strategies.

Author’s Opinion

The CBS News/YouGov poll paints a nuanced picture of public opinion on President Donald Trump’s performance, reflecting both significant approval and notable opposition. While his approval rating is high, particularly in areas like foreign policy and his 2024 election promises, the backlash against his economic policies and controversial actions—such as pardoning individuals involved in the Capitol riot—demonstrates the deep divisions that continue to characterize his leadership. Trump’s ability to navigate these polarized perspectives will likely play a key role in his political future.

Featured image credit: Gage Skidmore via Flickr

Dayne Lee

