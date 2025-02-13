DMR News

Metatec in Mason, MI: Pushing Human Performance to New Limits

ByEthan Lin

Feb 13, 2025

Metatec, a cutting-edge human performance testing facility located in Mason, Michigan, is revolutionizing the way athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and health-conscious individuals approach their physical and metabolic goals. Guided by the mantra “Push Your Limits,” Metatec delivers high-quality testing and data analysis to empower clients to “Chase Their Goals” and achieve peak performance.

At the heart of Metatec’s services are three core testing disciplines:

Exercise Performance Testing (VO2 Max):
Metatec’s flagship service, the VO2 Max Performance Test, provides a detailed assessment of cardio-respiratory endurance and aerobic fitness. This test evaluates VO2 Max, Anaerobic Threshold (AT), and Maximum Heart Rate, offering athletes unparalleled insights into their physical capabilities. As the gold standard for endurance measurement, this test is essential for anyone aiming to optimize athletic performance or understand their fitness potential.

In addition to these metrics, the VO2 Max test allows clients to calculate their personalized training zones, making it an invaluable resource for those interested in Zone training. Zone 2 training, in particular, has garnered significant attention for its ability to improve endurance and metabolic efficiency. With this test, clients can pinpoint their specific heart rate zones to tailor workouts and enhance performance more effectively.

Metabolic Testing (RMR):
Metatec’s Resting Metabolic Rate (RMR) Test offers precise data on the number of calories burned at rest, equipping clients with the knowledge to make informed decisions about nutrition, weight management, and overall health goals. This personalized analysis is a game-changer for those pursuing sustainable lifestyle changes.

DEXA Scanning (Body Composition and Bone Density):
The DEXA Scan at Metatec is the gold standard for evaluating body composition and bone density. With unparalleled accuracy, this test provides clients with a comprehensive understanding of their body fat percentage, muscle mass, and bone health. It’s an essential tool for athletes, individuals tracking body transformation progress, or those prioritizing long-term bone health.

What sets Metatec apart is its unwavering focus on the quality and precision of testing data. Unlike many facilities that emphasize post-test steps, Metatec prioritizes the integrity of the testing process itself. By maintaining the highest standards of quality control and regularly calibrating equipment, Metatec ensures clients receive accurate and reliable data to drive their performance and health decisions.

“At Metatec, we believe that quality matters,” says Jason and Abby Blonshine, founders of Metatec. “We don’t just test; we provide meaningful, actionable insights that allow our clients to maximize their potential. Whether you’re an elite athlete or someone looking to better understand your body, Metatec is here to help you push your limits.”

About Metatec
Located in Mason, Michigan, Metatec is a premier human performance testing facility dedicated to helping clients achieve their health and fitness goals through high-quality data and testing services. Metatec specializes in VO2 Max testing, metabolic analysis, and body composition and bone density assessments using state-of-the-art equipment and rigorous quality standards.

Ethan Lin

