Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Set to Debut Amid Supply Struggles

Nvidia has confirmed the launch of the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti, scheduled for February 20, while delaying the release of the RTX 5070 to March 5. This announcement comes amidst severe supply shortages in the RTX 5000 series, with existing models like the RTX 5080 and 5090 quickly selling out at retailers. The new RTX 5070 Ti will be available from third-party partners starting at $749, whereas the RTX 5070 will be priced from $549 and up.

Supply Issues and Market Shortages

The RTX 5000 series has been plagued by inventory issues since its introduction. Retailers have reported receiving only a few dozen units of the RTX 5080 and 5090, with the latter experiencing particularly thin supplies. Electronics industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo attributes these shortages to chip supply constraints, a significant hurdle for Nvidia and its customers.

Despite these challenges, Nvidia will proceed with the launch of the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti, beginning sales at 6 a.m. PST on February 20. Unlike its counterpart, the RTX 5070 will not have a Founders Edition model but will be available through Nvidia’s third-party partners. Nvidia’s official website previously indicated that the RTX 5070 would launch in February; however, it has now been rescheduled for March 5.

Adding to the complexity, Newegg has pointed fingers at Nvidia for escalating prices on the RTX 5080 and 5090 models. These price increases are compounded by new tariffs imposed by former President Donald Trump, which levy a 10% tax on Chinese goods, impacting GPU buyers significantly.

What The Author Thinks The delays and supply shortages in Nvidia’s RTX 5000 series reflect broader issues within the tech industry, particularly the challenges of global chip shortages and tariffs on international goods. While the launch of the RTX 5070 Ti may generate excitement, the continued delays and rising prices underscore the difficulty consumers face in acquiring high-end graphics cards. The scarcity of high-performance models like the RTX 5080 and 5090 indicates a high demand that Nvidia, despite its strong market position, has been unable to fully meet. This combination of pricing pressure and limited supply may affect Nvidia’s long-term brand loyalty, especially if consumers seek alternatives due to the persistent shortage.

Featured image credit: Trusted Reviews

Follow us for more breaking news on DMR