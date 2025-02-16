Instagram Experiments with a Private ‘Dislike’ Button for Comments

Instagram is testing a new feature that introduces a ‘dislike’ button, allowing users to privately express disapproval of comments. The test aims to enhance the quality of discussions on the platform, making comment sections more friendly and relevant. Instagram confirmed the trial after several users noticed the addition of the button on their feeds. This development marks a strategic move to align user experiences with positive interaction.

How the ‘Dislike’ Button Works

The newly introduced button lets users signal their discontent with a comment without making it public. Unlike platforms such as Reddit, where downvotes contribute to comment visibility, Instagram’s feature will not display a dislike count. Consequently, no one will know if their comment has been disliked. This privacy-centric approach applies to both Feed posts and Reels, ensuring that user feedback remains confidential.

“Some of you may have seen that we’re testing a new button next to comments on Instagram – this gives people a private way to signal that they don’t feel good about that particular comment. I want to be clear: this is a test, there is no dislike count, nor will anyone know if you tap the button. Eventually, we may integrate this signal into comments ranking to move disliked comments lower down. Our hope is that this might help make comments more friendly on Instagram,” – Adam Mosseri

Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, expressed the company’s intention to foster a more welcoming environment through this feature. Instagram hopes that by allowing users to silently express dissatisfaction, it can promote civil discourse and reduce negative interactions. The test will help determine whether such a mechanism can effectively filter out unconstructive comments.

This initiative comes in light of app sleuth Alessandro Paluzzi’s findings last month, revealing Instagram’s plans to explore a downvote-like feature akin to Reddit’s long-standing practice. However, it remains uncertain whether Instagram will weigh these dislikes similarly or simply use them for internal ranking purposes.

“We’re working on ways to help people better control their Instagram experience and what they’re seeing on the app,” – A company spokesperson

Instagram’s spokesperson emphasized that the company focuses on improving user experience by providing tools for better content management. The spokesperson reiterated that the current trial is part of ongoing efforts to refine the platform’s interactive elements.

Author’s Opinion Instagram’s trial of a ‘dislike’ button is a thoughtful attempt to improve the platform’s comment sections by giving users a private, non-confrontational way to express their dissatisfaction. Unlike other platforms where downvotes impact visibility, Instagram’s choice to keep this feedback anonymous may help in cultivating a less hostile environment. It’s a smart approach to foster civil discourse without escalating negativity. However, the true impact of this feature will depend on how effectively Instagram integrates it into the ranking system to elevate more positive, constructive interactions. If successful, this feature could contribute to making Instagram a more welcoming space for users.

