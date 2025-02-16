The Brand Auditors Expands Services with Transformation AI Marketing Consulting

The Brand Auditors, a consultancy specializing in AI-powered brand and digital marketing audits and strategy, today announced the launch of its AI Marketing Consulting service. This offering helps mid-sized and large companies across North America and Europe leverage the power of artificial intelligence to overcome marketing challenges and achieve unprecedented business growth.

The Brand Auditors recognizes that many companies struggle to use AI advancements to scale personalized customer experiences, optimize marketing campaigns, extract valuable insights from data, and keep up with competitors. The new AI Marketing Consulting service directly addresses these challenges, offering a strategic roadmap for adoption and implementation.

“Companies know they need to leverage Artificial Intelligence for marketing and brand strategy because their competitors are using it,” said Chris Fulmer, founder of The Brand Auditors. “But many businesses lack the expertise to implement it effectively. They just don’t know where or how to get started. Our new AI marketing consulting service bridges that gap and gives the strategic guidance and practical support companies need to maintain a competitive edge and optimize marketing budgets.”

The Brand Auditors’ AI Marketing Consulting services focuses on results across key areas:

Strategic Transformation: Leverage AI to identify high-value customers, personalize experiences across all touchpoints, and optimize pricing to increase profit potential.

Leverage AI to identify high-value customers, personalize experiences across all touchpoints, and optimize pricing to increase profit potential. Customer Engagement and Brand Value: Reduce wasted ad spend, improve lead quality, and provide transparent results tracking.

Reduce wasted ad spend, improve lead quality, and provide transparent results tracking. Marketing Optimization and Efficiency: AI-driven processes have helped clients reduce marketing waste by as much as 50%, freeing up resources for strategic initiatives.

AI-driven processes have helped clients reduce marketing waste by as much as 50%, freeing up resources for strategic initiatives. Competitive Advantage and Market Expansion: Stay ahead of the competition with AI-driven competitive analysis, market trend identification (including voice search optimization), and innovative experimentation.



About The Brand Auditors: A Unique, Holistic Approach to Brand Strategy

Founded in 2021, The Brand Auditors specializes in AI-powered brand audits, marketing strategy consulting, digital marketing audits, and AI Marketing Consulting. The firm helps mid-sized and large companies streamline marketing strategies, uncover growth opportunities, reduce marketing waste, and effectively integrate artificial intelligence into their marketing efforts.

Unlike traditional branding or digital marketing agencies, The Brand Auditors operates as a neutral, third-party partner. Their approach includes a 360-degree brand audit process, ensuring that every component of a company’s brand and marketing strategy works cohesively to support both short- and long-term objectives. They offer comprehensive solutions in all areas of brand strategy, including Brand Management, Marketing Strategy, Brand Research, Brand Architecture, Digital Strategy, and Brand Experience.