TTEC Athens Announces New EX Technologies To Train Customer Support Specialists

Believing that key to their success as a business processing organization (BPO) – and as an employer – is employee satisfaction, TTEC has recently invested heavily in the development of new EX technologies. These solutions have been implemented to foster both personal and professional growth within teams, ultimately leading to improved employee retention, efficiency, and overall performance.

In their fast-growing hub in Athens, the international BPO is piloting new technologies that are designed to markedly improve employee experience. TTEC recognizes that all of their clients’ experiences begin with their employees – as such, they are confident that these new technologies can make it easier and more enriching for their employees to learn and do their jobs.

Employees at TTEC will now have access to AI-powered virtual assistants that can streamline their tasks, alongside smart scheduling tools that will optimize their work-life balance. TTEC has also launched new advanced digital training platforms supporting real-time coaching and gamified learning, to ensure their employees grow and succeed in their roles.

One such training initiative is called RealPlay, which in their Athens office has already resulted in a 57% reduction in onboarding times, as well as a 75% increase in speed-to-proficiency.

This system simulates real-world customer scenarios to help their customer and client support specialists learn their specific policies, problem-solving methodologies, and more, while also honing their general communication skills.

“TTEC’s revolutionary proprietary RealPlay leverages the latest Artificial Intelligence (AI), voice recognition, machine learning technology, responsive game development, and data visualization to simulate the same real-world customer scenarios (good and bad) associates experience before they take live calls from real customers,” said longtime CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman of the new EX technology. “The goal is to seamlessly to prepare learners for success by ensuring 99% of learners achieve proficiency within 60 days.“

As an organization that supports genuine flexibility for their teams, TTEC has announced that they are now also leveraging cloud-based collaboration tools to make hybrid work modes more effective.

Founded in 1982, TTEC has had a presence in Athens since 2019. The acclaimed international BPO is certified as a Great Place to Work® and their Greek office has been the recipient of several awards since its inception, including their recent wins at the European Contact Centre & Customer Service Awards (ECCCSA) for the Most Effective Application of Technology (Employee Experience – EX), Best Multilingual Customer Service and Outsourced Contact Centre of the Year.

