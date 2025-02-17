Trump Closes Entries to Government Worker Buyout Program

The Trump administration’s controversial buyout program, aimed at reducing the number of US government employees, officially closed to new resignations on Wednesday evening. This decision came after a judge lifted a legal hold, allowing the program to proceed. The initiative offered federal employees eight months of pay if they chose to resign, with the objective of decreasing the size of the federal workforce. The Department of Government Efficiency spearheaded this effort as part of a broader agenda to cut down the federal government.

Approximately 75,000 federal employees opted into the buyout program before it closed at 19:20 Eastern Time on Wednesday. Initially paused due to a legal challenge, the program was eventually allowed to continue after a judge ruled that the unions opposing it lacked legal standing. Despite this ruling, unions criticized the program, labeling it illegal and expressing concerns over the non-guaranteed nature of the promised eight months of pay.

Union Criticism and Legal Challenges

“We continue to maintain it is illegal to force American citizens who have dedicated their careers to public service to make a decision, in a few short days, without adequate information, about whether to uproot their families and leave their careers for what amounts to an unfunded IOU from Elon Musk.” – AFGE National President Everett Kelley

The program’s announcement came via an email entitled “Fork in the Road,” drawing parallels to a similar message sent to Twitter employees post-Elon Musk’s acquisition of the company. Initially open to over 2 million federal workers, the program had a sign-up deadline of February 6, which was extended due to the legal proceedings.

Adding to the complexity, Congress had not approved government funding beyond mid-March, sparking concerns about the financial viability of the program. Despite these apprehensions, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt praised the initiative as beneficial for workers and highlighted its potential cost-saving impact.

“Generous” for workers and something that will “save the American people tens of millions of dollars.” – White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt

Author’s Opinion The buyout program implemented under the Trump administration appears to be a contentious and short-sighted solution to a complex issue of reducing federal government size. While its advocates argue that the program benefits workers and taxpayers, the rush to offer financial incentives without proper safeguards and legal standing raises significant concerns. The criticisms from unions highlight the lack of adequate planning and transparency, which ultimately undermines the program’s credibility. Without more guarantees or a clearer financial framework, this initiative may not be the panacea its proponents claim it to be.

Featured image credit: FMT

Follow us for more breaking news on DMR