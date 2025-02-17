DMR News

Google Unfazed by DeepSeek’s AI Ambitions Amid Security Concerns

ByHilary Ong

Feb 17, 2025

Google Unfazed by DeepSeek’s AI Ambitions Amid Security Concerns

Google’s head of artificial intelligence, Demis Hassabis, expressed confidence in the company’s standing against China’s DeepSeek, dismissing claims of the competitor’s cost-efficiency in AI development. Despite DeepSeek’s rapid rise in prominence, including its app reaching the top of Apple’s App Store, Hassabis remains unworried about its advancements. He addressed these issues during a meeting where Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai read aloud employee concerns regarding DeepSeek’s growing influence and Google’s recent changes to its AI principles.

Hassabis argued that DeepSeek’s reported AI training costs represent “only a tiny fraction” of the actual expenses involved in developing such systems. He suggested that DeepSeek exaggerated its cost-efficiency claims and likely employed more hardware than disclosed. Furthermore, he pointed out that DeepSeek relied heavily on Western AI models to build its technology.

Google’s Competitive Edge in AI Technology

“We actually have more efficient, more performant models than DeepSeek,” said Demis Hassabis, CEO of Google DeepMind.

Security and geopolitical implications loom large over DeepSeek, as several U.S. agencies have prohibited staff from utilizing its services due to security concerns. Google has not commented publicly on these issues, but Hassabis acknowledged the significance of DeepSeek’s team, describing it as “the best team I think I’ve seen come out of China.”

The backdrop to these developments includes Google’s decision to amend its “AI Principles,” which initially set the framework for ethical AI use following their choice not to renew a government contract known as Project Maven. Employees have raised questions about the implications of omitting pledges against using AI for weapons or surveillance.

“What lessons and implications” arose from the situation, according to an anonymous employee submission.

DeepSeek made headlines with a January research paper that claimed its AI model was trained at a fraction of the cost compared to other leading models. However, Hassabis dismissed these assertions as overstated and maintained that Google’s technology surpasses DeepSeek’s capabilities.

Author’s Opinion

While DeepSeek has certainly garnered attention with its rapid growth and impressive cost-efficiency claims, Google’s established reputation and resources in AI should not be underestimated. Despite DeepSeek’s claims, the credibility of Google’s AI technology and its stronger models position the company well to maintain its leadership in this rapidly advancing field. The geopolitical concerns and the question of ethics in AI development also suggest a deeper, more nuanced competition than simply the race for cost-effectiveness.

Featured image credit: World Economic Forum via Flickr

