Apple Faces Setback in Siri AI Overhaul Due to Technical Glitches

Apple is reportedly facing delays in the rollout of its revamped, AI-enhanced Siri, primarily due to engineering problems and software bugs. Initially, these new Apple Intelligence features were supposed to debut last fall, but anonymous sources indicate that Apple is “still racing to finish the software.” To manage the situation, the tech giant is considering keeping the planned new features in Siri but turning them off by default in iOS 18.4. These features would then be enabled automatically in iOS 18.5, allowing Apple additional time to refine the technology.

Employees testing the new Siri have identified that many features do not yet work consistently. Despite these setbacks, Apple Intelligence has shown significant improvements in areas such as Apple-specific knowledge and handling situations where users stumble over their words. However, some features, like the personal assistant-style functionality, remain at risk of being delayed.

Promised Siri Enhancements Facing Uncertainty

The promised enhancements for Siri under Apple Intelligence include improved “onscreen awareness” and the ability to execute users’ requests across various apps. For example, Siri aims to perform tasks such as quickly locating a user’s flight and lunch reservation plans by accessing information from the iPhone’s email and message history. Nevertheless, the supercharged version of Siri, known as “Siri LLM,” might not be available until spring 2026.

In an effort to mitigate user dissatisfaction, Apple has allowed users to tap into OpenAI’s ChatGPT AI. This move offers an alternative while the company works on perfecting Siri’s new features. Apple had initially promised a suite of innovative capabilities for Siri as part of the Apple Intelligence initiative, which are now facing an uncertain timeline.

What The Author Thinks Apple’s decision to delay the rollout of its AI-powered Siri is understandable, given the importance of delivering a refined product that meets user expectations. While the setbacks are unfortunate, they offer Apple the chance to perfect Siri’s features and avoid another rushed launch. Offering ChatGPT as a temporary solution shows Apple’s commitment to customer satisfaction, allowing users to continue enjoying AI-powered tools while waiting for the full Siri upgrade.

Featured image credit: Trusted Reviews

Follow us for more breaking news on DMR