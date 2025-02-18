Midea Building Technologies Showcases the Latest Sustainable Innovations at AHR in Orlando

Midea Building Technologies (MBT) showcased its commitment to technology and sustainability at AHR 2025 in Orlando, with varies of innovative products and reliable solutions. Midea’s presence at this leading global HVAC expo shows its advanced technology to increase product reliability, efficiency, and comfort.

20+ Years of Industry Experience to Provide Efficient Commercial HVAC Solutions

With a legacy dating back to 1999, MBT has established itself as a pioneer in the HVAC industry. MBT’s solutions can be found in diverse applications, from high-rise office buildings and complex venues to major airports worldwide, like 2022 FIFA World Cap, Beijing Daxing International Airport, St. Regis Hotel & Resort in Dominican and many other notable projects.

Among the highlights at AHR 2025 is the revolutionary Aqua Thermal Super Commercial ATW Heat Pump. This state-of-the-art system features an advanced DC EVI Inverter compressor, delivering superior energy efficiency with quick start-up capabilities and minimal operational interruptions. It also can be matched with different kinds of terminals to meet the requirements of variety of scenarios.

The V6 Heat Recovery VRF system showcases MBT’s technological prowess with its inverter-driven enhanced vapor injection compressor technology, ensuring optimal performance in extreme climates. With the capability to combine outdoor modules up to 42 tons and accommodate up to 3,280 ft. of piping, it offers unparalleled flexibility for large-scale projects.

Innovative Residential Solutions for Enhanced Comfort

In the residential sector, MBT continues to push boundaries with products designed for optimal home comfort. The Atom X series VRF system demonstrates remarkable adaptability with its wide operating temperature range for cooling, while maintaining eco-friendly operations with low GWP refrigerants. While space efficiency reaches new heights with the Atom T Mini VRF, which reduces installation space requirements by up to 50% through innovative design and simplified piping requirements.

Looking ahead, MBT remains dedicated to delivering an effortless experience to clients, continuing to leverage technology for developing innovative and efficient HVAC products and solutions.

About MBT

Midea Building Technologies (MBT), one of the five major business divisions of Midea Group, specializes in building products and services, with core businesses encompassing HVAC solutions, elevators, building control, and energy management. The company has established a global footprint with 6 innovation R&D centers and 7 manufacturing bases worldwide, and has successfully served over 100,000 major engineering projects globally across various sectors.