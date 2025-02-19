NEW PODCAST PUNCH THE LINE BRINGS THE MAGIC OF 80s TEEN ROMANTIC COMEDIES TO A HIGH-STAKES IMPROV SHOWDOWN

First love, fierce competition, and fast-paced comedy take center stage in Punch The Line, a brand-new scripted podcast that blends the heart and humor of 80s teen romantic comedies with the high-stakes world of high school improv. Inspired by beloved coming-of-age classics like The Breakfast Club, Say Anything, and Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, this eight-episode story delivers a funny, heartfelt, and emotionally charged look at the highs and lows of teenage life—both on and off the stage.

Set in present-day South Orange County, California, Punch The Line follows Trabuco Mesa High School’s Punchline League, a competitive improv team preparing for their biggest season yet. The team thrives on quick thinking, sharp humor, and the electric energy of live performance, but behind the laughter, real-life struggles threaten to tear them apart.

Team captains Court Erickson and Lindsey LaRoux are determined to lead their squad to victory—until tragedy strikes with the sudden loss of their beloved coach, Ted Snyder. With the team in disarray and their new drama teacher, Julia Hayden, determined to shut down the league entirely, the students must band together, navigate their personal struggles, and prove they have what it takes to win the SoCal Laugh Gamez, the most prestigious improv tournament in Southern California.

But for Court, this season is about more than just winning. Improv has been his lifeline in a turbulent home life, and losing the team means losing the one place where he truly belongs. As tensions rise, friendships fracture, and rivalries ignite, the Punchline League will have to dig deep, rediscover their love for the game, and trust that the best performances come from embracing the unexpected.

With a fast-paced narrative, razor-sharp dialogue, and an electrifying teen romance, Punch The Line feels like a long-lost 80s teen movie brought to life for a new generation. Every moment is charged with emotion—whether it’s the thrill of competition, the sting of heartbreak, or the rush of an audience erupting in laughter. The podcast’s synth-pop soundtrack, reminiscent of British New Wave bands like The Dream Academy, The Psychedelic Furs, and INXS, perfectly captures the nostalgic energy of an era while staying firmly rooted in the present.

At the helm of the production is award-winning director Paul Roland, best known for his critically acclaimed film Exemplum. Roland, a filmmaker deeply influenced by the teen movies that defined a generation, sees Punch The Lines a passion project that blends humor, heart, and the universal experience of growing up.

“I love this story. It may not be my most profound idea, my most complex idea, or my most timely idea, but it has garnered an unparalleled affection in me for being my most joyful idea—probably my most American idea,” said Roland. “I feel it in my bones when I say that this will be a cultural milestone, something for the ages, and I will invest every ounce of my creative and spiritual energy to make that happen.”

At its core, Punch The Line is a love letter to the power of comedy, the rush of first love, and the moments that define us. It’s about the friends who become family, the dreams that seem just out of reach, and the undeniable magic of live performance—where anything can happen, and the only rule is to keep going.

From underdog triumphs to epic romantic moments, Punch The Line brings together everything audiences love about 80s teen films while offering a fresh, fast, and emotionally resonant take on the modern high school experience.

Punch The Line will be available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, iTunes, Pandora, iHeartRadio, YouTube, and anywhere else podcasts are streamed.

