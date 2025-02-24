Instagram’s New Ad Format Pays Creators for Testimonials in Comments

Instagram is rolling out an innovative feature called Testimonials, aimed at helping creators collaborate with brands and generate income. This new feature allows creators to monetize their influence through written endorsements that appear as comments on branded social media posts and advertisements. By pinning these comments at the top of the comments section, Instagram ensures increased visibility for both the endorsements and the creators behind them.

The introduction of Testimonials comes at a time when 40% of people rely on creator recommendations on Instagram while making purchasing decisions. This move by Instagram, a platform owned by Meta, addresses the growing trend of brands utilizing paid commenters or incentivizing customers to leave positive reviews. By integrating Testimonials with its existing Partnership Ads, Meta provides a structured avenue for creators to earn money through authentic endorsements.

Meta’s Broader Strategy to Enhance Creator Monetization

The Testimonials feature aligns with Meta’s broader strategy to enhance monetization opportunities for creators on Instagram. By allowing creators to share written endorsements as comments, brands can leverage the trust and credibility that creators have established with their audiences. This approach not only benefits creators financially but also enhances the authenticity of brand promotions on the platform.

Sarah, a seasoned reporter at TechCrunch, has been reporting on technological advancements since August 2011. With her extensive experience in I.T. across various industries, including banking, retail, and software, Sarah offers a unique perspective on developments such as Instagram’s Testimonials feature. Her background in journalism and information technology equips her to provide insightful coverage on trends shaping the digital landscape.

Author’s Opinion In my opinion, Instagram’s Testimonials feature offers a smart and organic way for creators to earn income by leveraging the trust they’ve built with their audiences. By allowing written endorsements in comments, the feature maintains an authentic feel while offering brands valuable access to influencer-driven marketing. This could be a win-win for both creators and brands, strengthening the bond between them and making brand promotions feel more genuine on the platform.

Featured image credit: Pixabay

Follow us for more breaking news on DMR