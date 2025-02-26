DMR News

Meta AI Expands to Middle East and Africa with Arabic Support

Feb 26, 2025

Meta AI has made a significant leap, extending its presence to 42 countries across 13 languages. This expansion includes the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, where it now supports Arabic language capabilities. With over 700 million users already engaging with Meta’s diverse range of applications like WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger, and Facebook, the introduction of Meta AI aims to enhance user interaction and experience across the globe.

Meta AI Launches in Key MENA Countries

In the MENA region, Meta AI is now accessible in Algeria, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Libya, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Yemen. The AI features introduced are designed to be multimodal, incorporating tools such as “Imagine Me” and audio dubbing for Instagram Reels. These features promise to enrich content creation and consumption for users in these countries. However, the feature set available in each market may vary due to differing data privacy regulations.

In some European countries, Meta AI’s functionality on Ray-Ban Meta AR glasses remains restricted to answering general questions. Meanwhile, the company has initiated a phased rollout of its AI capabilities in other global markets, including Brazil and the U.K., as of October. This expansion strategy hints at Meta’s ambition to broaden its AI footprint incrementally over time.

Users can interact with Meta AI by tagging @meta in a chat on popular platforms such as Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger. The virtual assistant is equipped to provide recommendations on local attractions or suggest songs for a personalized playlist during a road trip. Nevertheless, the availability and specific functionalities of Meta AI differ by region, reflecting both technological adaptation and regulatory compliance.

What The Author Thinks

Meta’s expansion of its AI capabilities to 42 countries, including the introduction of Arabic support in the MENA region, marks a significant step in broadening the accessibility and functionality of AI across diverse markets. By rolling out multimodal tools like “Imagine Me” and audio dubbing, Meta is setting the stage for richer user experiences, especially in content creation. However, the varying functionality by region suggests that Meta is navigating complex regulatory and technological challenges as it builds its global AI presence. The incremental approach to rollout also indicates a careful strategy to balance innovation with compliance, ensuring Meta’s AI features can meet local needs and expectations.

