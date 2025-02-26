Meta’s Removal of Fact-Checkers Sparks Viral Spread of Misinformation

Meta, the company behind Facebook and Instagram, is making significant changes to its content moderation policies in the United States. The tech giant is phasing out its third-party fact-checking programs and shifting to a system akin to X’s Community Notes to address misleading content. These changes, set to be fully implemented by March, have sparked concerns about a potential increase in misinformation on its platforms. ProPublica warns that this move could intensify the spread of false information.

Monetization Strategy and Impact on Misinformation

In an effort to boost user engagement, Meta is reintroducing a bonus program for creators, rewarding them for viral content. Previously, creators were unable to monetize posts flagged as false by fact-checkers. With the removal of these restrictions and the deprioritization of content moderation, creators can now profit from content regardless of its accuracy. This policy change might inadvertently encourage the spread of misinformation as creators seek to maximize their reach and revenue.

The impact of Meta’s evolving strategy is already evident. A recent incident involved a Facebook page manager disseminating a fake claim that ICE would pay $750 to individuals who report undocumented immigrants. The page manager lauded the termination of the fact-checking program as “great information,” highlighting the potential implications of Meta’s new approach.

Despite the full transition not occurring until March, false content is already circulating widely on Meta’s platforms. To mitigate this issue, Meta plans to allow certain users to add notes to posts, flagging misleading information. This method mirrors the Community Notes approach used by X and aims to provide users with context and clarification on contested content.

TechCrunch reached out to Meta for comment on these developments. However, the company has yet to respond publicly. As Meta navigates this transition, the balance between promoting free expression and curbing misinformation remains a significant challenge.

What The Author Thinks Meta’s decision to phase out third-party fact-checking and replace it with a Community Notes-like system could have serious consequences for the integrity of the information shared on its platforms. The introduction of a monetization program that rewards viral content, even if it’s misleading, raises ethical concerns. While the move may be seen as an effort to increase user engagement and creator revenue, it risks encouraging the spread of misinformation, further complicating the already difficult task of balancing free expression with accurate, reliable information.

Featured image credit: Charis Tsevis via Flickr

Follow us for more breaking news on DMR