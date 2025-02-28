Apple CEO acknowledges potential changes to DEI programs

Shareholders of Apple Inc. recently convened to vote on a series of proposals that could have impacted the tech giant’s operations and policies. Among the proposals was one requiring Apple to report on its AI privacy practices, which shareholders rejected. Proposals related to charitable giving and policies to combat child sex abuse also failed to pass, reflecting a clear alignment with the company’s recommendations. Apple had urged shareholders to vote against these measures, citing concerns about “micromanaging” its business operations.

Tim Cook Addresses Diversity and Legal Challenges

Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, addressed the company’s diversity practices amidst a changing U.S. legal landscape. He acknowledged that Apple might need to adjust its diversity initiatives but emphasized that the core values of dignity and respect would remain steadfast. “As the legal landscape around this issue evolves, we may need to make some changes to comply, but our north star of dignity and respect for everyone and our work to that end will never waver,” Cook said.

Apple continues to rely on merit-based hiring instead of quotas to achieve workplace diversity. However, recent criticisms suggest that these programs expose the company to litigation and reputational risks. The proposal to end Apple’s diversity policies received backing from the National Center for Public Policy Research, a conservative think tank, which argued that such programs made the company vulnerable to legal and financial risks. A similar proposal was also rejected by Costco shareholders.

“The vibe shift is clear. DEI is out and merit is in,” said Stefan Padfield of the Free Enterprise Project.

Despite challenges, Apple’s shareholders approved the company’s executive compensation packages, including Tim Cook’s pay package of over $74 million. They also re-elected the board members supported by Apple, with no surprises. Shareholders rejected other proposals, including those that would have required Apple to report on its AI privacy practices, charitable giving, and policies to combat child sex abuse.

The Trump administration has called for an end to DEI programs across both government and private sectors, adding pressure on companies like Apple to reevaluate their diversity policies. Cook reiterated his commitment to fostering an inclusive workplace: “We’ll continue to work together to create a culture of belonging where everyone can do their best work.”

Apple’s decision to reject shareholder proposals related to AI privacy and diversity policies highlights the company’s stance on maintaining flexibility in its business practices. The shift away from DEI programs in favor of merit-based approaches is emblematic of the larger trend across the corporate landscape, where legal challenges and scrutiny are driving a reevaluation of diversity initiatives. While Apple continues to support inclusivity, its actions reflect the growing complexity of balancing business operations with legal considerations.

