Modi urges Tesla to build cars in India, but challenges lie ahead

Tesla appears to be inching closer to entering the Indian market. Reports indicate that the electric vehicle giant is actively recruiting and scouting for showroom locations in India. This move comes as the Indian government introduces a new electric vehicle (EV) policy aimed at incentivizing foreign manufacturers by lowering import duties on EVs from around 70% to 15%. With applications for this policy set to open before the end of March, Tesla faces both opportunities and challenges in navigating this complex landscape.

To benefit from the proposed policy, Tesla would need to commit to significant investment and manufacturing within India. The policy outlines a requirement for Tesla to set up manufacturing facilities within a three-year timeline and achieve a 50% domestic value addition within five years. However, analysts caution that this commitment might be premature for Tesla, given its current price points. According to BNP Paribas, local production in India won’t be viable unless Tesla can reduce vehicle prices to below $30,000, allowing for mass-market appeal.

“We expect Tesla’s entry into India to be slow and measured, given the low average price point in the market” – BNP Paribas

Currently, Tesla’s minimum landed car prices in India are projected to start at $40,000, significantly above what would be considered competitive in the burgeoning Indian EV market. Hence, Tesla might initially opt to export cars to test the waters before diving headlong into local production. Experts suggest that such a cautious approach would allow Tesla to assess market dynamics and consumer reception.

Government Support and Market Opportunities

The Indian government remains proactive in its efforts to attract Tesla.

“The Indian government has been proactive in its attempts to lure Tesla into establishing its manufacturing base in India” – Ammar Master, a South Asia director of Automotive at GlobalData

By potentially tweaking the EV policy further, the government aims to create a more enticing environment for Tesla and similar manufacturers. Despite these efforts, the Indian automotive market presents several challenges. It is currently the world’s third-largest auto market, but the EV segment remains small. Competing with established Chinese EV makers such as BYD adds another layer of complexity.

Tesla has yet to signal any significant interest in establishing a manufacturing base in India. The company’s recent job openings have primarily been consumer-facing positions, indicating a focus on market entry rather than production. Analysts believe geopolitical barriers could also play a role in Tesla’s decision-making process, especially with potential policy shifts under the new Donald Trump administration.

“One thing is for sure, Tesla is coming to India based on the recent news, and the government is also very serious about it” – Puneet Gupta, Director for the Indian automotive market at S&P Global Mobility

Securing a foothold in India could prove valuable for Tesla as it seeks new markets amidst fierce competition. However, several headwinds remain, including adapting price points for the local market and overcoming logistical and regulatory hurdles. The Indian government’s commitment to fostering an EV-friendly environment could sway Tesla’s decision, provided the company sees a viable path to profitability.

Author’s Opinion Tesla’s entry into India could hold substantial long-term potential, but its slow and cautious approach reflects the complexities of navigating an evolving market. The company’s ability to balance price points with local manufacturing demands will determine whether its ambitions in India become a sustainable success.

Featured image credit: ImageFX

