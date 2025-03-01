Alibaba releases AI video generation model for free global use

Alibaba has announced the release of four new open source AI models, a move that has sent ripples throughout the technology sector. The Chinese tech giant is making these models, part of its Wan2.1 series, available to the global community. This development comes as Alibaba’s Hong Kong-listed shares responded positively, closing nearly 5% higher following the announcement. The company’s stock has seen a significant surge in 2023, climbing 66% due to its strong financial performance and its growing reputation as a leader in AI technology.

DeepSeek, another Chinese firm, has been at the forefront of open source AI technology since January, influencing global markets and spotlighting the potential of open source models. These models, including those from Alibaba, are open source, meaning they can be downloaded and modified by developers worldwide. Open source models like these do not directly generate revenue for companies but are believed to drive innovation and position companies as pivotal players in the AI sector.

Access to Alibaba’s Open Source Models

Alibaba published its first open source model in August 2023 and has now made them accessible through platforms such as Alibaba Cloud’s Model Scope and Hugging Face, a well-known repository of AI models. This approach aligns with the global trend led by Meta in the United States, which has been advancing open source initiatives with its Llama models.

The Wan2.1 series, Alibaba’s latest foundational AI model, is capable of generating images and videos from text and image inputs. Such capabilities underscore the growing importance and application of AI in various industries. Despite not directly contributing to revenue streams, these open source initiatives enhance Alibaba’s status as a key AI innovator in China.

China’s government under President Xi Jinping has signaled its support for bolstering the domestic private sector, including companies like Alibaba. This endorsement further cements Alibaba’s strategic role in advancing AI technology within China and beyond.

What The Author Thinks While Alibaba’s open source initiatives are a notable step in enhancing its global AI reputation, the company faces challenges ahead in translating these innovations into significant revenue. The growing trend of open-source models could foster innovation but will require careful strategizing to monetize the broader ecosystem effectively.

