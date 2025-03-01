Apple’s Speech Tool Glitch Sparks Controversy as ‘Racist’ Becomes ‘Trump’

Apple’s speech-to-text tool has come under scrutiny after reports emerged that it transcribes the word “racist” as “Trump” when users speak into their iPhones. This peculiar error has prompted reactions from various quarters, although the BBC has been unable to recreate the mistake, indicating that Apple may already be implementing a solution.

An Apple spokesperson acknowledged the issue, stating,

“We are aware of an issue with the speech recognition model that powers Dictation and we are rolling out a fix today.”

Reactions and Speculations

The incident has raised questions about Apple’s internal processes and policies. Amidst this development, Apple’s CEO Tim Cook hinted at a possible reevaluation of the company’s diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies following President Donald Trump’s call for an end to DEI programs.

Adding to the mix, Apple announced a significant investment of $500 billion in the U.S. over the next four years. This investment includes a substantial data center in Texas aimed at bolstering Apple Intelligence.

The glitch has led to speculation about its origins. A former Apple employee who worked on Siri commented on the situation, remarking,

“This smells like a serious prank.”

Professor Peter Bell from the University of Edinburgh, an expert in speech technology, suggested that such an error was unlikely to be a genuine mistake given Apple’s extensive data training. He posited,

“It probably points to somebody that’s got access to the process.”

However, another expert in speech recognition dismissed Professor Bell’s explanation as implausible. The tool’s English language model is built on hundreds of thousands of hours of speech data, ensuring a high level of accuracy that should prevent such errors. Bell also noted that Apple’s explanation of phonetic overlap between “racist” and “Trump” was insufficient since the words are not similar enough for AI confusion.

Videos circulating online show users speaking “racist” into the Dictation tool, only for it to type “Trump.” This incident follows Apple’s previous challenges with AI features, including suspending AI summaries of news headlines after false notifications were displayed. One such notification falsely claimed tennis player Rafael Nadal had come out as gay.

In recent months, Apple has faced backlash from media organizations for another AI-powered feature, which prompted a reversal. The company remains committed to addressing issues with its speech-to-text tool.

Author’s Opinion Despite Apple’s quick acknowledgment of the issue, this incident underscores the complexity of AI models and their potential for unexpected, controversial results. Whether it was a technical glitch or something more deliberate, the fact that this issue arose in a highly visible context raises questions about the robustness of Apple’s internal testing processes.

Featured image credit: FMT

Follow us for more breaking news on DMR