Instagram may introduce standalone Reels app to rival TikTok

In a move that has stirred significant attention, the U.S. administration, led by President Donald Trump, granted TikTok a 75-day extension in January to comply with a law mandating either its sale or ban. The legislation, signed by President Joe Biden, reflects ongoing concerns that TikTok could be exploited by China for espionage and political manipulation. With 170 million American users at stake, the future of the Chinese-owned platform in the U.S. remains precariously uncertain.

ByteDance’s 50-50 Partnership Proposal

The Biden administration has echoed concerns about TikTok’s potential misuse by China. Consequently, ByteDance, TikTok’s Chinese parent company, is seeking to establish a 50-50 partnership with the U.S. to manage the company’s operations. This strategy aims to alleviate apprehensions and secure TikTok’s continued operation in the American market.

In parallel developments, Instagram is reportedly contemplating the launch of its short-form video feature, Reels, as a standalone app. This news was shared by Instagram’s head, Adam Mosseri, with employees this week. The information was disclosed by The Information, a publication specializing in technology industry news. Despite this revelation, Meta, Instagram’s parent company, did not immediately respond to the BBC’s request for comment.

In 2018, Meta attempted to challenge TikTok’s dominance with the launch of Lasso, a standalone app similar to TikTok. However, Lasso was eventually shut down, underscoring the difficulties of competing with TikTok’s robust user engagement and widespread popularity.

As these events unfold, the tech industry watches closely to see how TikTok will navigate its uncertain future in the U.S. market and whether Instagram’s potential app move could alter the landscape of short-form video content.

Author’s Opinion While TikTok’s future in the U.S. remains uncertain, ByteDance’s proposal to create a partnership with the U.S. could serve as a reasonable compromise, allowing the company to maintain its massive user base while addressing national security concerns. On the other hand, Instagram’s decision to experiment with a standalone Reels app seems to reflect Meta’s ongoing efforts to reclaim some of TikTok’s dominance in the short-form video space, but given its previous failed attempt with Lasso, the outcome remains unclear.

