Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Dismisses DeepSeek as Sales Skyrocket

Nvidia has reported a record-breaking quarter, with its revenue reaching an astonishing $39.3 billion. This figure not only surpassed Nvidia’s own projections but also outstripped Wall Street’s estimates, marking a significant milestone for the tech giant. The company’s data center sales nearly doubled in 2024, amassing $115 billion and demonstrating a remarkable 16% increase from the previous quarter. As Nvidia looks ahead, it expects revenue for the next quarter to climb further to around $43 billion.

Nvidia’s Confidence Despite Challenges

Despite a recent drop in its stock price due to DeepSeek’s R1 model requiring fewer chips for training, Nvidia remains optimistic. The R1 model has captured the attention of nearly every AI developer globally, igniting widespread enthusiasm and contributing to a shift in the demand dynamics for AI chips. However, the broader market for AI chips continues to show no signs of cooling off, reaffirming Nvidia’s robust position in the industry.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang remains confident about the company’s trajectory, dismissing concerns that DeepSeek will impact sales. He emphasized the burgeoning demand for Nvidia’s latest Blackwell chip, which is custom-built for reasoning tasks.

“Reasoning models can consume 100 times more compute, and future reasoning models will consume much more compute.” – Jensen Huang

Such demand is driven by significant investments from tech giants like Meta, Google, and Amazon, who are committing hundreds of billions of dollars towards expansive AI infrastructure over the coming years. These investments underscore the growing reliance on advanced AI systems and Nvidia’s pivotal role in supplying the necessary hardware.

DeepSeek’s R1 model has undoubtedly made waves across the AI landscape, yet Nvidia’s sales show no signs of slowing down. The anticipation surrounding its Blackwell chip highlights Nvidia’s strategic foresight and innovation in meeting the evolving needs of reasoning models.

What The Author Thinks Despite challenges posed by emerging competitors like DeepSeek, Nvidia’s ability to maintain its leadership position in the AI chip market is a testament to the company’s strength. With massive investments from key tech players and a forward-thinking product roadmap, Nvidia seems well-positioned for continued dominance. The market’s growing demand for reasoning models further validates Nvidia’s strategic direction.

Featured image credit: Wikimedia Commons

