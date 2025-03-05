Gemini Live Gains ‘Vision’ with Live Video and Screen Sharing

Google is set to transform its continuous conversational AI, Gemini Live, with an exciting rollout of new features. Announced at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, these updates include live video and screen sharing capabilities. Starting later this March, these features will be available to Gemini Advanced subscribers on Android devices. This innovative development allows users to interact with the AI chatbot using real-time visuals, providing a more immersive and interactive experience.

Live Video and Real-Time Interaction

The live video feature enables users to ask Gemini Live questions about their immediate surroundings or the website they are currently exploring. For instance, Google released a demonstration video featuring a ceramicist who asks Gemini Live for glaze recommendations to achieve a “mid-century modern look” for newly fired vases. The AI’s ability to “see” adds a layer of depth to its response, offering tailored suggestions based on visual input.

This latest update is part of a broader series of enhancements to Google’s AI offerings. The company introduced Gemini 2.0 Pro and the experimental “enhanced reasoning model,” Gemini 2.0 Flash Thinking Experimental. This model is “capable of showing its thoughts to improve performance and explainability,” offering users greater insight into the AI’s decision-making processes. These advancements position Gemini Live as a formidable competitor to ChatGPT Voice Mode, pushing the boundaries of conversational AI.

Google initially teased Gemini Live’s ability to “see” in August 2024, setting the stage for these groundbreaking features. By integrating live video and screen sharing, Google aims to redefine user interaction with AI, making it more intuitive and context-aware. The company’s showcase at MWC highlights its commitment to leading innovation in the tech industry.

Author’s Opinion Google’s new updates to Gemini Live demonstrate its commitment to pushing the boundaries of AI interaction. The integration of live video and screen sharing adds a whole new layer of depth to conversational AI, making it far more useful and intuitive for real-world applications. With its continuous improvements, Gemini Live is certainly positioning itself as a strong competitor to other leading AI models in the market, raising the bar for the future of AI-driven assistance.

