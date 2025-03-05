Xpeng Achieves Fourth Consecutive Month of Over 30,000 Car Deliveries

In February, Chinese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers showcased a diverse range of delivery figures, reflecting varying performances in a seasonally soft period for car sales. Xiaomi delivered over 20,000 electric cars, maintaining this level for a consecutive fifth month. Xpeng, another prominent EV maker, reported delivering over 30,000 cars for the fourth straight month, underscoring its sustained delivery momentum. Meanwhile, BYD’s new energy vehicle passenger car sales reached 318,233 units in February, marking a slight increase from the previous month.

Xpeng’s February deliveries amounted to 30,453 cars, bolstered by the continued popularity of its lower-priced Mona vehicle, which accounted for over 15,000 units. The company’s ability to maintain strong delivery numbers is attributed to its mass-market brand strategy, which has helped it stand out despite an otherwise tepid market. Analysts at Nomura have noted that the new order situation for Xpeng’s SU7 is surpassing actual sales figures, indicating potential for future growth.

Struggles for Some EV Makers

Despite some companies showing strong numbers, others faced challenges. Aito reported its lowest delivery figures in a year, with only 21,517 units sold in February. Li Auto’s deliveries fell to 26,263 units from 29,927 in January. Nio also experienced a decline, with February deliveries dropping to 13,192 units. In contrast, Zeekr, owned by Geely, posted an increase in deliveries, reaching 14,039 units compared to January’s 11,942 units.

Xpeng’s strategic moves to sustain its market momentum include the rollout of driver-assist features across its car range and the integration of artificial intelligence from DeepSeek. These innovations align with their ambition to solidify their position in the competitive EV market. Additionally, Xpeng’s planned new vehicle launches are anticipated to further bolster their delivery figures in the coming months.

Li Auto is also making strides towards innovation by unveiling the exterior design of its first fully battery-electric SUV last month. This move signals Li Auto’s commitment to expanding its electric vehicle offerings and capturing a broader segment of the market.

Author’s Opinion The mixed performance of Chinese EV manufacturers in February highlights the competitive nature of the market, where innovation and strategic moves can make a significant difference. While Xpeng continues to thrive due to its mass-market strategy and technological innovations, others like Li Auto and Nio need to address declining delivery figures and focus on fresh offerings to regain momentum. The continued push for advanced features like AI integration and fully electric vehicles will be crucial for sustaining growth in a challenging environment.

Featured image credit: harry_nl via Flickr

