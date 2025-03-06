DMR News

UK Investigates TikTok, Reddit, and Imgur Over Child Privacy Concerns

ByHilary Ong

Mar 6, 2025

The U.K.’s Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has initiated investigations into TikTok, Reddit, and Imgur, as part of a broader strategy to regulate social media platforms more stringently. These probes, announced recently, aim to address concerns about how social platforms handle the personal information of young users. In light of past actions, such as the $16 million fine against TikTok for services rendered to children under 13 without parental consent, the ICO is investigating potential breaches of data protection laws.

Focus of the Investigations

The focus of the investigations is twofold. First, the ICO seeks to understand how Reddit and Imgur determine the age of their users in the United Kingdom and how they manage minors’ personal data. Second, the ICO is examining TikTok’s use of personal information from users aged 13 to 17 to recommend videos, amid rising concerns about exposure to harmful content. These inquiries reflect an effort by U.K. authorities to ensure tech giants comply with data protection standards, particularly regarding children’s online privacy.

The ICO’s investigation is one of several regulatory efforts aimed at protecting young internet users. Last year, Ofcom, another U.K. regulator, launched a separate inquiry into OnlyFans over purported age-verification failures. While this particular probe was abandoned last month, it underscores the continuing scrutiny faced by online platforms regarding age-appropriate content and privacy.

As these investigations proceed, the ICO remains focused on verifying whether these social media companies meet legal data protection requirements. The ICO has the authority to impose substantial fines on companies that do not comply, as evidenced by its previous action against TikTok. However, specific details of these ongoing investigations remain undisclosed.

Author’s Opinion

The ICO’s increased scrutiny on TikTok, Reddit, and Imgur is a much-needed move to ensure that companies are protecting young users’ privacy and preventing harm. The focus on age verification and the handling of minors’ data is critical as children increasingly navigate these platforms. With mounting concerns about data protection and online safety, regulatory actions like this should serve as a wake-up call for companies to improve their policies and practices, not just to avoid fines but to demonstrate real responsibility toward safeguarding vulnerable users.

Featured image credit: Nordskov Media via Flickr

Hilary Ong

