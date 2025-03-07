Realme Sets Sights on 10,000mAh Smartphone Batteries by 2025

At Mobile World Congress (MWC), Realme revealed an ambitious plan to revolutionize smartphone batteries over the next few years, aiming to boost battery capacity to 10,000mAh—double the size of many flagship devices today.

Bigger Batteries, Better Performance

Realme outlined its three-year strategic plan at MWC, focusing on doubling its market share and catering to younger audiences with innovative features. The first step in this vision is adding more AI-driven tools, including a voice-based photo-editing tool. Soon, users will be able to say commands like, “Change the background to fireworks,” or easily remove unwanted objects from video backgrounds. Additionally, Realme plans to collaborate with gaming studios to bring exclusive titles to its smartphones. But one of the key features Realme is betting on is its push to eliminate “battery anxiety.”

Realme’s current phones feature a 6,000mAh battery, which is already 20% larger than many top devices, such as the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra‘s 5,000mAh battery. The company plans to increase that size to 7,500mAh next year, and eventually, reach 10,000mAh. With this increase, Realme believes its devices could last for more than 24 hours of usage and could be in standby mode for days.

The Realme 14 Pro and 14 Pro+ mark an important step forward for the brand’s vision of affordable flagships. Both devices share a sleek, eye-catching design, including the “Unique Pearl Design” on the rear panel, which changes color to blue when exposed to cold temperatures, evoking a deep-sea vibe. A black vegan leather variant is also available.

Both models sport a 6.7-inch display, a 50MP camera with 120x SuperZoom, and an IP68/69 rating for protection against water immersion and jets. The Realme 14 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, while the 14 Pro+ runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chip. The Pro+ version also includes curved glass and a faster 120Hz screen refresh rate for gaming. Both phones feature a large 6,000mAh battery, a solid choice for users looking for extended battery life.

These devices combine durability and performance with metal frames, Gorilla Glass, and stylish rear camera modules, all while remaining affordable. The Realme 14 will be priced at $430, and the 14 Pro+ will cost around $530 when they go on sale in Europe later this year.

What The Author Thinks Realme’s plan to offer 10,000mAh batteries could be a game-changer in the smartphone market. While competitors like Apple and Samsung continue to focus on incremental battery improvements, Realme’s larger, longer-lasting batteries could offer a huge appeal to users who need devices that last all day without worrying about charging. If they can execute this vision while maintaining affordability, they could quickly become a go-to brand for consumers tired of carrying portable chargers and dealing with the dreaded battery anxiety.

Featured image credit: Sanket Mishra via Pexels

