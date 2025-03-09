Canadians Cancel U.S. Travel Plans Due to Tariffs and Weak Loonie

Canadian travelers have significantly reduced leisure trips to the United States, reflecting their discontent with recent tariffs imposed on Canadian goods. In February, leisure bookings to American cities plummeted by 40 percent compared to the same period last year. This decline comes as one in five Canadian customers canceled their U.S. travel plans over the past three months.

The tariffs, which took effect at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday, have sparked feelings of betrayal among Canadians toward a nation they once regarded as their closest ally. This sentiment has prompted many travelers to seek destinations that resonate more closely with their values.

“We’re making those choices to travel to destinations that really align more with our values,” said Amra Durakovic.

Economic Patriotism and Changing Travel Behavior

The shift away from U.S. travel coincides with a growing wave of economic patriotism in Canada. Consumers are increasingly opting for Canadian goods and services, deliberately avoiding products from the U.S. This trend is further compounded by the loonie’s exchange rate, which has hovered around 70 cents US for several months.

In response to these developments, some Canadian travelers have redirected their plans toward alternative destinations. Air Transat reported a 12 percent fall in flight figures, while Sunwing Airlines decided to cancel all its U.S.-bound flights. Flair Airlines also experienced a 24 percent year-over-year drop in U.S.-bound flights for March. Similarly, Air Canada announced a 10 percent reduction in flights to Florida, Las Vegas, and Arizona starting in March.

Political Tensions Impacting Travel Plans

“This anti-Trump sentiment is really playing a huge role here, where people are saying, ‘I’m not going to the U.S., I’m just not going to travel there based on what he’s doing to us in Canada,'” remarked Martin Firestone.

Florida, a favorite destination for approximately 3.5 million Canadians annually who contribute about $6.5 billion to its economy, is notably affected by this trend. WestJet reported a noticeable shift in bookings from the U.S. to other sun-drenched locales such as Mexico and the Caribbean.

“It becomes very daunting for snowbirds, and that’s why we’re going to lose a bunch of them,” added Martin Firestone.

This retreat from U.S. destinations reflects a broader movement among Canadians to prioritize spending within their own borders and support domestic industries. The economic and political tensions with the United States have clearly influenced consumer behavior, prompting many Canadians to reevaluate their travel and purchasing decisions.

Author’s Opinion The response from Canadian travelers highlights the significant influence of political and economic dynamics on consumer behavior. The growing trend of economic patriotism in Canada is not just a political statement but an active choice driven by current geopolitical tensions. The shift away from U.S. travel and the preference for domestic products is a clear message from the Canadian populace about the need for their concerns to be addressed on the international stage.

Featured image credit: Roozbeh Rokni via Flickr

