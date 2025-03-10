Apple Delays Smart Home Hub Launch Due to Siri Feature Setbacks

Apple announced this week that its “more personalized” version of Siri, which it promised last year, has been delayed. The company cited unforeseen challenges in delivering the new Siri features, which are part of its broader Apple Intelligence suite. The upgraded Siri features are now expected to be launched in the “coming year.” This delay also impacts the company’s much-anticipated smart home hub.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple’s smart home hub, which relies heavily on these new Siri features, will now be postponed as well. Gurman had previously reported that the hub, which was expected to be released in March 2025, would include a six-inch touchscreen, mounted on the wall. The device is said to be capable of video calls, managing smart home devices, and operating largely via voice commands.

Despite the delay, Apple has reportedly begun an internal testing program, allowing employees to take the device home for feedback, indicating that the company is still moving forward with the development process.

Author’s Opinion The delay of Siri’s upgraded version, which is closely tied to the smart home hub’s launch, sheds light on ongoing challenges Apple faces with its AI strategy. While Siri has long been a central part of Apple’s ecosystem, it’s clear that the company has struggled to meet user expectations for a truly personalized assistant. With competitors like Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa constantly improving, Apple risks falling behind in the smart home space if it doesn’t resolve these issues quickly. A more competitive approach to AI could be key to not only Siri’s success but also the future of Apple’s broader smart home ambitions.

Featured image credit: TechRadar

