DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Latest Technology

Apple Delays Smart Home Hub Launch Due to Siri Feature Setbacks

ByHilary Ong

Mar 10, 2025

Apple Delays Smart Home Hub Launch Due to Siri Feature Setbacks

Apple announced this week that its “more personalized” version of Siri, which it promised last year, has been delayed. The company cited unforeseen challenges in delivering the new Siri features, which are part of its broader Apple Intelligence suite. The upgraded Siri features are now expected to be launched in the “coming year.” This delay also impacts the company’s much-anticipated smart home hub.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple’s smart home hub, which relies heavily on these new Siri features, will now be postponed as well. Gurman had previously reported that the hub, which was expected to be released in March 2025, would include a six-inch touchscreen, mounted on the wall. The device is said to be capable of video calls, managing smart home devices, and operating largely via voice commands.

Despite the delay, Apple has reportedly begun an internal testing program, allowing employees to take the device home for feedback, indicating that the company is still moving forward with the development process.

Author’s Opinion

The delay of Siri’s upgraded version, which is closely tied to the smart home hub’s launch, sheds light on ongoing challenges Apple faces with its AI strategy. While Siri has long been a central part of Apple’s ecosystem, it’s clear that the company has struggled to meet user expectations for a truly personalized assistant. With competitors like Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa constantly improving, Apple risks falling behind in the smart home space if it doesn’t resolve these issues quickly. A more competitive approach to AI could be key to not only Siri’s success but also the future of Apple’s broader smart home ambitions.

Featured image credit: TechRadar

Follow us for more breaking news on DMR

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

Related News

DuckDuckGo Expands GenAI Integration as AI Chat Interface Moves Beyond Beta
Mar 10, 2025 Hilary Ong
Trump Delays Mexico Tariffs on USMCA Goods Until April 2
Mar 10, 2025 Dayne Lee
Reddit Introduces New Tools to Enhance User Engagement and Community Participation
Mar 10, 2025 Yasmeeta Oon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801