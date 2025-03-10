DMR News

Spotify addresses bug causing ads for Premium users

Hilary Ong

Mar 10, 2025

Spotify has acknowledged a problem that has been causing its Premium subscribers to encounter advertisements despite paying for an ad-free experience. Reports of this issue surfaced on Spotify’s Community website over the past four weeks, with frustrated users voicing their concerns. Spotify’s customer service addressed the issue in a post on X, assuring subscribers that they are looking into the matter and working on a resolution.

Frustration Among Paid Subscribers

The company is aware of the frustration among its paid subscribers, who expect uninterrupted streaming as part of their Premium subscription. Many affected users made sure their payment details were current before lodging complaints to ensure that the issue wasn’t related to billing errors. This bug differs from a previously reported glitch and has been documented both on Spotify’s site and across various online platforms.

Amidst resolving this issue, Spotify is preparing to launch new subscription tiers. Among these is a “superfan” offering, which will provide access to an expanded music and video catalog along with unique fan experiences. This move aims to provide a richer content library and cater to the evolving demands of its user base.

In contrast, Spotify’s competitor, YouTube, recently introduced a Premium Lite subscription, focusing on ad-free videos outside of music content. Meanwhile, Spotify’s existing Premium plan, priced at $7.99 per month, does not include access to YouTube Music or similar features, which may affect user choice as new options become available.

Author’s Opinion

Spotify’s recent issues with ads for paid subscribers illustrate a significant gap between user expectations and the company’s ability to maintain its premium experience. While Spotify works on a solution, the introduction of competing services like YouTube Premium Lite and Spotify’s new subscription tiers could alter the competitive landscape, leaving users to reconsider their options. It’s crucial for Spotify to resolve these glitches quickly to avoid further damage to its reputation.

Featured image credit: Alpha Photo via Flickr

Hilary Ong

