Jaeger Legacy Innovation Incubates “Higure Purple Camel Creative IP,” Unleashing New Economic Power

The “Higure Purple Camel Creative IP” incubated by Jaeger Legacy Innovation (Beijing) Technology Co., Ltd is a pioneer of the trend of Sustainable Development. It has not only attracted the attention of consumers but also plays an important role in promoting sustainable development. By collaborating with female designers, entrepreneurs, gig economy workers, and retired women, the “Higure Purple Camel Creative IP” has developed diverse product lines such as art carpets and plush dolls. While achieving commercial value, it actively supports public welfare projects and the creation of artists, promoting biodiversity protection, women’s development, and the co – beneficial cooperation of the cooperation network in a sustainable business way. Fortunately, the ” Higure Purple Camel Creative IP” was selected as an excellent startup project in the 2024 National Dialogue China. The event aims to empower Chinese youth to practice the concept of sustainable development through innovation and entrepreneurship.

The project “Higure Purple Camel Creative IP” originated in 2024, which year is also the International Year of the Camelid (IYC 2024) declared by the United Nations General Assembly. Inspired by the camel bells on the Silk Road, we extracted the camel, the ship of the desert, as a symbol of Silk Road culture and a medium for the integration of Chinese and Western civilizations, and created the Higure Purple Camel Creative IP. It aims to pursue a more open and progressive world with imagination and courage and build a caring society.

With its distinct visual image and engaging storyline, the “Higure Purple Camel Creative IP” has created a unique ecosystem for the vigorous development of the enterprise. This unique and highly attractive IP can resonate with audiences of all ages and backgrounds. This is a sustainable business experiment starting from an IP. Through cooperation and collaboration with various stakeholders, the “Higure Purple Camel Creative IP” and its co – creators practice the spirit of the pioneers of the Silk Road who dared to explore the unknown, stimulate innovation and entrepreneurship, and create new economic development opportunities. Let’s encourage every girl to develop her own brand, and strive for a just and sustainable world where business and profit are used to serve humanity and the planet.

It is worth mentioning that in the development wave of the new economy, Jaeger Legacy Innovation has emerged as a force worthy of attention. Jaeger Legacy Innovation carries a persistent pursuit of excellent quality and an innovative spirit, and is committed to integrating tradition with modern technology to bring unprecedented experiences to clients. Driven by innovation, it continuously explores new business models and technological applications. While pursuing business success, it actively practices the concept of sustainable development, complementing the development concept and jointly contributing to building a sustainable future.

About Jaeger Legacy Innovation.

In the ever – evolving digital age, the new economy has emerged as a powerful force driving innovation and change globally. Jaeger Legacy Innovation (Beijing) Technology Co., Ltd. is a maverick startup in this historical trend. As an active explorer of sustainable business innovation, it provides clients with diversified and customized products and services such as business projects, resource cooperation, family office affairs, and risk detection. Jaeger Legacy Innovation (Beijing) Technology Co., Ltd. always stands at the forefront of innovation, actively exploring innovative models that integrate new technologies with traditional resources. Starting from solving industry pain points, it actively explores in product research and development, service innovation, business models, and social responsibility, creating value for society. Small enterprises can also make great achievements.