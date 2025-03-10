Dungeon Lords Returns—An Epic New Fantasy Adventure Begins

For years, the name Dungeon Lords has evoked memories of deep lore, thrilling battles, and a world teetering on the edge of darkness. Now, a bold new saga emerges—one that blends classic fantasy storytelling with the gripping intensity of a hero’s journey.

Dungeon Lords: The Lost Disciple, the first book in a brand-new fantasy series, is here to claim its place among the genre’s greats. Fans of rich worldbuilding, intense action, and dark intrigue will find themselves drawn into the war-ravaged land of Evania, where fallen heroes rise and prophecies twist fate itself.

A Forgotten Warrior. A Twisted Prophecy. A Kingdom in Peril.

Faro was supposed to die. Cast down a mountain after a brutal battle for the throne, he awakens with no memory—only the instincts of a warrior and a past shrouded in mystery. As he struggles to survive, he discovers that the world has changed. The war he fought is over, the victors are not who they seemed, and the dark magic he once fought against may now lurk within him.

In Dungeon Lords: The Lost Disciple, author J.B. Coleman brings to life an unforgettable tale of redemption, betrayal, and the relentless pursuit of power. Readers can expect visceral combat, political intrigue, and a gripping adventure that refuses to let go.

Start Reading Today

The first five chapters of Dungeon Lords: The Lost Disciple are available now for free at:

🔗 Read Now

For those eager to dive into the full journey, the book is available for pre-order on Amazon:

🔗 Pre-Order Here

Release date is April 22nd, 2025!

The wait is over. The legend of Dungeon Lords has returned, stronger and darker than ever.