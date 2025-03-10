Trump’s Education Department Cuts Leave Student Loan Borrowers Without Support

The U.S. Department of Education’s ability to assist federal student loan borrowers is severely compromised following substantial staff reductions initiated under President Donald Trump’s administration. At least eight staff members, who were handling nearly 800 borrower complaint cases, have been laid off. Entire teams dedicated to crucial programs, such as the Public Service Loan Forgiveness, have been dismantled, leaving millions of borrowers without support.

Currently, around 42 million Americans owe federal student loans, with outstanding debt surpassing $1.6 trillion. Approximately 9.2 million of these borrowers, or 43% of those with payment obligations, are behind on their payments. Each year, hundreds of thousands of complaints are lodged with the Office of the Ombudsman at Federal Student Aid, a vital resource now under threat due to staff cuts.

“We lost that expertise and the ability to answer complaints in a timely manner.”

An Education Department staffer

Political Intentions and the Department’s Reduced Functionality

The Trump administration’s approach to the Education Department suggests an intention to limit its functionality by reducing resources. Although the department cannot be abolished without congressional consent, significant staffing reductions could effectively cripple its operations. This has left borrowers with little recourse for resolving difficulties related to their loans, exacerbating an already challenging situation.

Collection activities have resumed for the first time in nearly five years following the expiration of pandemic-era relief measures. Meanwhile, a new repayment plan called SAVE, which had seen substantial enrollment, is currently blocked by the courts. This situation further complicates the landscape for borrowers who are already struggling.

“The student loan system is broken, and right now there’s nowhere for borrowers to turn.”

Persis Yu, deputy executive director and managing counsel at the Student Borrower Protection Center

Elimination of Public Service Loan Forgiveness Team

The elimination of the Public Service Loan Forgiveness team is a significant blow to borrowers seeking aid in this area. Those who attempt to contact the Education Department with questions or complaints are now less likely to receive timely assistance. The absence of support staff means potential delays in addressing complaints, increasing the risk of borrowers falling into delinquency.

“Just have to continue to wait, and maybe they go into delinquency.”

An Education Department staffer

Further complicating matters is the potential for borrowers to face wage or benefit garnishments without recourse. As collection activities resume, those unable to resolve their issues may find themselves in dire financial situations.

“Borrowers would be stuck having their money seized without a way to stop it.”

An Education Department staffer

The ombudsman team within the Federal Student Aid office was traditionally one of the first lines of defense against systemic issues within the student loan system. With its diminished capacity, there is concern that emerging problems will go unchecked, further endangering borrowers’ financial well-being.

Author’s Opinion The staff reductions at the U.S. Department of Education, particularly within the Federal Student Aid office, pose a serious threat to the ability of millions of borrowers to navigate the already flawed student loan system. These cuts will likely result in an increase in borrower complaints going unresolved, leading to financial hardship and a further deepening of the student debt crisis. A lack of accessible support will also hurt the credibility of the loan system and its ability to adequately serve the people it was meant to protect. The decision to cut crucial services is not only short-sighted but also jeopardizes the nation’s economic future by leaving borrowers without the help they need.

Featured image credit: Wikimedia Commonns

Follow us for more breaking news on DMR