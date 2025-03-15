Tradingzone Addresses Furniture Waste Crisis With Expanded Refurbishment Program

The office space market is rapidly approaching the $5 trillion mark globally, flourishing even as many in the industry are forced to pivot in the face of the mounting popularity of remote work. This move toward short-term occupancy has an unfortunate byproduct, however, in the form of the global furniture waste crisis. As the crisis worsens and recycling rates for office furniture sink as low as 20%, Tradingzone, a Switzerland-based furniture provider, is developing methods to combat the problem.

What Is The F-Waste Crisis?

While the problem does not receive much mainstream attention, it is difficult to overstate the scale of the waste stream generated by offices around the globe. This problem primarily arises when offices are shut down or change hands; seldom do new management teams preserve the style and layout of the old office, which leads to frequent remodelling and, consequently, a massive amount of waste. The issue has only been accelerated by the shift to digital workspaces—a move which has resulted in the vacancy of over 40% of office spaces globally.

A New Business Model

Where many people see needless waste, however, Tradingzone has found opportunity; their catalog is stocked primarily with salvaged, like-new furniture sourced from office closures or remodels. This business model allows them to offer high-end, ergonomic options at a reduced rate, expanding accessibility in the process.

They carry a combined inventory of pre-owned and new furniture sourced sustainably; their catalog includes lighting solutions, chairs, desks, filing cabinets, and even soundproofing equipment.

A Focus On Renewal

A spokesperson stated, “Our focus is on the circular economy. We do what others only talk about. We carefully select and refurbish high-quality second-hand office furniture and make it available to you. In this way, we reduce the negative impact on the environment and promote sustainability in your office.”

As they explain, they heavily vet each piece of furniture they receive to ensure full functionality and quality, and have pledged to recycle as much of their unsold or nonviable inventory as possible. This is vital to their mission, they say, as it allows them to remove f-waste from landfills whether it is sold in their stores or not.

About Tradingzone

Established in 2007, Tradingzone have served over 100,000 customers in the time since their inception. Their showroom is located in Regensdorf on the outskirts of Zurich; a digital catalog can be found by clicking here.