As AI Steps Into the Hospital, Nurses Raise Concerns About Quality of Care

Mar 20, 2025

Artificial intelligence (AI) is gradually making its way into healthcare, and one of its most visible applications is in assisting or even replacing traditional nursing roles. From AI-powered assistants like “Ana” helping patients prepare for medical appointments to AI models designed to monitor vital signs, hospitals are embracing these technologies to address nursing shortages and improve efficiency. However, these advancements come with concerns, especially from nursing unions, who worry that AI may replace skilled human workers and compromise patient care.

AI assistants such as Hippocratic AI’s Ana can help patients 24/7, in multiple languages, making healthcare services more accessible and efficient. But as AI technologies evolve, they’re starting to take on tasks traditionally performed by nurses, like monitoring vital signs and providing emergency care recommendations. Proponents argue that AI helps reduce burnout and understaffing by streamlining administrative tasks and providing quick responses, but many nurses fear that overreliance on AI could undermine the quality of care and replace their jobs.

Challenges with AI’s Integration in Healthcare

Despite AI’s potential to boost productivity, its integration is not without challenges. The technology has been criticized for generating false alarms and offering unsafe advice. For example, AI’s sepsis flagging system has mistakenly caused nurses to administer incorrect treatments, as seen in Dignity Health’s Henderson hospital. False alarms and AI’s inability to interpret non-verbal cues from patients, such as body language or facial expressions, can result in potentially harmful consequences.

While AI can augment the care process, experts agree that it should not replace human nurses. AI is more efficient at processing data and handling routine tasks, but it lacks the emotional intelligence and situational awareness that human nurses provide. The goal should be for AI to serve as a tool that supports nurses, not replaces them, especially when it comes to the care of the most vulnerable patients.

What The Author Thinks

Embracing AI in healthcare can streamline administrative tasks and improve efficiency, but it’s crucial to recognize that the role of a nurse goes beyond just checking vital signs or following protocols. The human element of care—the ability to connect with patients, interpret non-verbal cues, and provide emotional support—cannot be replaced by artificial intelligence. As we move toward more AI integration in hospitals, it’s vital that we maintain a balance, ensuring that technology complements, rather than replaces, the irreplaceable care nurses provide.

